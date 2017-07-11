Croatia: Deadly earthquake causes huge damage, kills child

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Croatia on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey reported, killing one child.

The central town of Petrinja was the epicenter. Journalist Dalibor Dobric in Zagreb told DW there were reports of "fatalities."

"Buildings have collapsed, roofs have collapsed. In Zagreb, there are thousands and thousands of people standing in the streets out of fear," he said.

The tremors were felt in neighboring countries Bosnia and Serbia.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who rushed to Petrinja, said: "We have information that one girl was killed. We have no other information on casualties."

"The army is here to help. We will have to move some people from Petrinja because it is unsafe to be here," Plenkovic said.

An inside view of a house after an earthquake of a magnitude around 5.0 hit the town of Petrinja in central Croatia on Monday.

It comes a day after a smaller tremor struck in the same area.

The N1 news channel showed footage of rescuers there pulling out a man and a child from debris. Both were alive.

Other footage showed a house with a roof caved in. The reporter said she did not know if anyone was inside.

There was no further information available on casualties.

"My town has been completely destroyed, we have dead children,'' Petrinja Mayor Darinko Dumbovic told the broadcaster HTV.

"This is like Hiroshima — half of the city no longer exists," he said. "We need help."

Images of the town, which is home to around 20,000, showed collapsed roofs and streets strewn with bricks and other debris.

Tomislav Fabijanic, head of emergency medical service in Sisak near Petrinja, said there were many injured in Petrinja and in Sisak.

"There are fractures, there are concussions and some had to be operated on," he said,

Slovenia's STA news agency said that the country's sole nuclear power plant, which is 100 km from the epicenter, was shut down as a precaution.

European Union leaders said they were closely following the "devastating earthquake."

"We are ready to support," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter, adding that the bloc's civil protection team was "ready to travel to Croatia as soon as the situation allows".

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said "our thoughts go out to the injured and frontline workers."

