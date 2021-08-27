Many regard Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's most complete football player. He has led Portugal to a European title and won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo was born and raised on the Portuguese island of Medeira and began is football career in Sporting Lisbon's academy. He moved on to Manchester United at the age of 18, where he spent several seasons before signing with his current club, Real Madrid in 2009. His list of team and individual awards include five Ballon d'Ors and several English and Spanish, as well as three Champions League titles.