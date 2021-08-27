Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Cristiano Ronaldo

Many regard Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's most complete football player. He has led Portugal to a European title and won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo was born and raised on the Portuguese island of Medeira and began is football career in Sporting Lisbon's academy. He moved on to Manchester United at the age of 18, where he spent several seasons before signing with his current club, Real Madrid in 2009. His list of team and individual awards include five Ballon d'Ors and several English and Spanish, as well as three Champions League titles.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Portugal and Germany at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on June 19, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United 27.08.2021

The 36-year-old left Juventus for his old club in the hope of recapturing the form that made him a superstar a decade ago. Manchester United have welcomed him with open arms.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - Belgium v Portugal - La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - June 27, 2021 Belgium's Thorgan Hazard celebrates scoring their first goal with Eden Hazard Pool via REUTERS/Thanassis Stavrakis

Hazard warning: Belgium dump holders Portugal out of Euro 2020 27.06.2021

Borussia Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard scored a wonderful goal as Belgium knocked out Portugal in Seville. For Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., Euro 2020 is over. For Belgium's "Golden Generation," this may yet be their time.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - France v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 15, 2021 Germany coach Joachim Loew Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Euro 2020: Germany need to get 'into competitive mode' 18.06.2021

Joachim Löw gave a lengthy speech to his Germany team a day before their game against Portugal at Euro 2020. Germany don’t need to win to advance, but another defeat would put this side in a corner.
PORTO, PORTUGAL - JUNE 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates following his sides victory in the UEFA Nations League Final between Portugal and the Netherlands at Estadio do Dragao on June 09, 2019 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Euro 2020: Reigning champions Portugal even stronger than five years ago 17.06.2021

With added depth and quality compared to their title run five years ago, Portugal are far from underdogs. They are among the favorites to win Euro 2020, but have to first navigate their way out of Group F.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 24, 2020 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Christof Stache DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Opinion: FIFA Best winner Robert Lewandowksi is one of the greatest ever 17.12.2020

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has capped a fine personal year with the top men's prize at the FIFA Best Awards. For a player whose goalscoring has become routine, it’s no less than he deserves.
Der Stylist Bruce Darnell, ehemaliger Juror der ProSieben-Castingshow Germany's next Topmodel, posiert am Freitag (18.01.2008) in Köln. Darnell wird ab 12. Februar 2008 mit seiner eigenen Show Bruce im Ersten zu sehen sein. Foto: Jörg Carstensen dpa/lnw +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Tough yet tender: The modern man 13.11.2020

Men are supposed to be strong, yet soulful, attractive, and even be able to walk in high heels. No? Then see for yourself!

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during of the Euro 2020 group B qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and Portugal at the Olympic stadium in Kiev. Ukraine, Monday, October 14, 2019 (Photo by Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Coronavirus: Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive 13.10.2020

The Portuguese forward will miss his country's international clash with Sweden on Wednesday, as well as Juventus' upcoming Serie A and Champions League football fixtures.
200307 -- YAOUNDE, March 7, 2020 Xinhua -- Photo taken on March 6, 2020 shows Yaounde Central Hospital in Yaounde, Cameroon. Cameroon s Ministry of Public Health confirmed on Friday the country s first and second case of COVID-19. Photo by Jean Pierre Kepseu/Xinhua CAMEROON-YAOUNDE-COVID-19 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

AfricaLink on Air - 27 July 2020 27.07.2020

Somalia's political system in new crisis +++ South Sudanese economy battles onslaught of COVID-19 and low oil prices +++ Cameroonian children miss vaccinations due to fears of catching COVID-19 from hospitals
Retired Dallas Mavericks basketball star Dirk Nowitzki poses for the media after he received the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany from President Frank Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

How nations honor their sporting heroes 03.12.2019

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has presented the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany to former basketball star Dirk Nowitzki. Here's a look at how other nations honor their sports stars.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Madeira. A general view of the Cristiano Ronaldo statue at the Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport in Madeira URN:32569000 |

Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows 07.11.2019

From Jacko to Arnie — controversy has never been far away when statues are made. Following the announcement of the Ronald Reagan statue in Berlin, DW takes a look at some of the replicas that have caused most concern.
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) shoots on goal as Juventus' Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi (R) looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group D stage football match Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen on October 1, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

Champions League: Juventus prove too good for Leverkusen 01.10.2019

The Bundesliga side were taught a lesson in how to handle big European nights. Despite having more possession, Leverkusen failed to really trouble Cristiano Ronaldo and co, who proved more effective.
Photo Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse September 23, 2019 Milan, Italy soccer The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 In the pic: Lionel Messi FIFA The Best 2019 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarcoxAlpozzi/LaPressex

Opinion: Comparing van Dijk, Messi and Ronaldo is pointless 24.09.2019

Lionel Messi has been deemed the best player in the world by FIFA. It's hardly an earth-shattering surprise but there are still plenty out there who must contest it. DW's Matt Pearson thinks the whole debate is moot.
Argentiniens Diego Maradona erzielt am 22. Juni 1986 in Mexiko-City mit 'Hilfe der Hand Gottes' gegen Englands Torwart Peter Shilton das 1:0 für Argentinien im Viertelfinale der Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 1986 in Mexiko. Argentinien gewann das Spiel 2:1. |

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away 12.08.2019

It would seem the sky is the limit for Youssoufa Moukoko, who scored six goals for Dortmund on his debut in the U19 Bundesliga. Here we look back at previous young prodigies whose careers took off – or disappointed.

Soccer Football - Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg - Juventus v Ajax Amsterdam - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 16, 2019 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Juventus soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo avoids criminal rape charges in US 22.07.2019

The current captain of the Portugal national soccer team had been accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga in Las Vegas in 2009. He still faces a civil complaint from his accuser.

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Final - Portugal v Netherlands - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - June 9, 2019 Portugal celebrate winning the UEFA Nations League Final with the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Nations League: Goncalo Guedes strike guides Portugal to title 09.06.2019

It wasn't a classic final, but Portugal beat the Netherlands by a single goal to win the first ever Nations League title. The final, played at the home stadium of Porto, was settled by Goncalo Guedes' second-half strike.
Soccer Football - Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg - Juventus v Ajax Amsterdam - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 16, 2019 Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and Lasse Schone celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Champions League: Ajax a brilliant breath of fresh air 16.04.2019

Another superb away performance from surprise package Ajax blew away Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus on Tuesday. DW's Matt Pearson thinks, and hopes, they can go all the way in a tournament that has become a touch stale.
Show more articles