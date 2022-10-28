Crisis Management in Turbulent Times

Critical infrastructure in danger, cut off gas deliveries, climate change, and growing political upheaval - crisis management has never been more vital.
Can we manage to prevent attacks and secure our energy supply while conserving natural resources?
Protecting infrastructure from potential attacks
The attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines made it clear that our infrastructure is at risk. Besides gas lines, underwater fiber-optic cables are also under threat. How can we best protect ourselves from the potential fallout?
Liquefied natural gas: An LNG pipeline built in record time
The 26 km pipeline that connects Wilhelmshaven's new LNG terminal to its natural gas storage tank is being built in record time. What would normally take 8 years is being built in just a few months, despite unfavorable conditions.
Are e-fuels really eco-friendly?
The auto industry wants to save the combustion engine -- with synthetic fuels. They’re supposedly climate neutral and readily available. Will it work? Taking a closer look, we found that e-fuels are a bad way to de-carbonize.
Will the Latino community decide US midterm elections?
The Latino vote will be decisive in the upcoming US midterm elections. Skyrocketing inflation and looming recession have taken a toll. Polls show that the economy is the most important issue for Hispanic voters.
