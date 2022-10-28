  1. Skip to content
Image: Rupert Oberhäuser/dpa/picture alliance

Crisis Management in Turbulent Times

25 minutes ago

Critical infrastructure in danger, cut off gas deliveries, climate change, and growing political upheaval - crisis management has never been more vital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Io6S

Can we manage to prevent attacks and secure our energy supply while conserving natural resources?

 

Norwegen | Nationalgarde bewacht Erdölanlage in Rogaland
Image: Carina Johansen/NTB/picture alliance

Protecting infrastructure from potential attacks
The attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines made it clear that our infrastructure is at risk. Besides gas lines, underwater fiber-optic cables are also under threat. How can we best protect ourselves from the potential fallout?

 

Deutschland, Wilhelmshaven | Erster Rammschlag für geplanten LNG-Terminal-Anleger
Image: Sina Schuldt/dpa/picture alliance

Liquefied natural gas: An LNG pipeline built in record time

The 26 km pipeline that connects Wilhelmshaven's new LNG terminal to its natural gas storage tank is being built in record time. What would normally take 8 years is being built in just a few months, despite unfavorable conditions.

 

 

Benzin tropft aus Zapfpistole
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand

Are e-fuels really eco-friendly?

The auto industry wants to save the combustion engine -- with synthetic fuels. They’re supposedly climate neutral and readily available. Will it work? Taking a closer look, we found that e-fuels are a bad way to de-carbonize.

 

Washington US-Flagge halbmast Capitol Tod Königin Elizabeth II
Image: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Will the Latino community decide US midterm elections?

The Latino vote will be decisive in the upcoming US midterm elections. Skyrocketing inflation and looming recession have taken a toll. Polls show that the economy is the most important issue for Hispanic voters.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 02.11.2022 – 00:30 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 05:30 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 11.30 UTC 
WED 02.11.2022 – 15:30 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 22.30 UTC 
THU 03.11.2022 – 02:30 UTC
THU 03.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

THU 03.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

German president calls for unity in 'state of nation' speech

Politics6 hours ago
