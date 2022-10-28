Crisis Management: Always One Step Ahead?

Infrastructure in jeopardy, gas supply shut off, climate change, and political upheaval: Tackling crises is more important than ever.
https://p.dw.com/p/4Io6S
Advertisement
How can we protect ourselves from attacks, secure our energy supply, and conserve natural resources?
At risk of attack: Protecting infrastructure
Since the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, it's clear that our infrastructure is at risk. Not only gas lines, but also underwater cables for internet communication. Which damages could result and how can we protect ourselves?
Liquefied natural gas: Record pipeline construction
The 26 kilometer long pipeline that connects Wilhelmshaven's new LNG terminal to its natural gas storage tank is being built in record time. What would have taken 8 years is now being built in just a few months in spite of rain and mud.
Electrofuels: True eco-friendly alternatives?
The auto industry wants to save the combustion engine -- with synthetic fuels. They are supposed to be climate neutral and readily available. Sounds good? Maybe not. Taking a closer look, we find that e-fuels are the worst way to de-carbonize.
Will the Latino community decide the US elections?
The Latino vote will be decisive in the upcoming US midterm elections. Polls show that the economy is the most important issue for Latin American voters as inflation skyrockets and recession looms.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
WED 02.11.2022 – 00:30 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 05:30 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 11.30 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 15:30 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 22.30 UTC
THU 03.11.2022 – 02:30 UTC
THU 03.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
DW Deutsch+
THU 03.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3