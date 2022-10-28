Crisis Management: Always One Step Ahead?

Infrastructure in jeopardy, gas supply shut off, climate change, and political upheaval: Tackling crises is more important than ever.

How can we protect ourselves from attacks, secure our energy supply, and conserve natural resources?

Image: Carina Johansen/NTB/picture alliance

At risk of attack: Protecting infrastructure

Since the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, it's clear that our infrastructure is at risk. Not only gas lines, but also underwater cables for internet communication. Which damages could result and how can we protect ourselves?

Image: Sina Schuldt/dpa/picture alliance

Liquefied natural gas: Record pipeline construction

The 26 kilometer long pipeline that connects Wilhelmshaven's new LNG terminal to its natural gas storage tank is being built in record time. What would have taken 8 years is now being built in just a few months in spite of rain and mud.

Image: picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand

Electrofuels: True eco-friendly alternatives?

The auto industry wants to save the combustion engine -- with synthetic fuels. They are supposed to be climate neutral and readily available. Sounds good? Maybe not. Taking a closer look, we find that e-fuels are the worst way to de-carbonize.

Image: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Will the Latino community decide the US elections?

The Latino vote will be decisive in the upcoming US midterm elections. Polls show that the economy is the most important issue for Latin American voters as inflation skyrockets and recession looms.

