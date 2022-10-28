  1. Skip to content
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Deutschland Gaszähler
Image: Rupert Oberhäuser/dpa/picture alliance

Crisis Management: Always One Step Ahead?

10 minutes ago

Infrastructure in jeopardy, gas supply shut off, climate change, and political upheaval: Tackling crises is more important than ever.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Io6S

How can we protect ourselves from attacks, secure our energy supply, and conserve natural resources?

 

Norwegen | Nationalgarde bewacht Erdölanlage in Rogaland
Image: Carina Johansen/NTB/picture alliance

At risk of attack: Protecting infrastructure

Since the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, it's clear that our infrastructure is at risk. Not only gas lines, but also underwater cables for internet communication. Which damages could result and how can we protect ourselves?

 

Deutschland, Wilhelmshaven | Erster Rammschlag für geplanten LNG-Terminal-Anleger
Image: Sina Schuldt/dpa/picture alliance

Liquefied natural gas: Record pipeline construction

The 26 kilometer long pipeline that connects Wilhelmshaven's new LNG terminal to its natural gas storage tank is being built in record time. What would have taken 8 years is now being built in just a few months in spite of rain and mud.

 

Benzin tropft aus Zapfpistole
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand

Electrofuels: True eco-friendly alternatives?

The auto industry wants to save the combustion engine -- with synthetic fuels. They are supposed to be climate neutral and readily available. Sounds good? Maybe not. Taking a closer look, we find that e-fuels are the worst way to de-carbonize.

 

Washington US-Flagge halbmast Capitol Tod Königin Elizabeth II
Image: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Will the Latino community decide the US elections?

The Latino vote will be decisive in the upcoming US midterm elections. Polls show that the economy is the most important issue for Latin American voters as inflation skyrockets and recession looms.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 02.11.2022 – 00:30 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 05:30 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 11.30 UTC 
WED 02.11.2022 – 15:30 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 22.30 UTC 
THU 03.11.2022 – 02:30 UTC
THU 03.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

THU 03.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

