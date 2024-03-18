  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
RussiaIsrael-Hamas warRamadan
ConflictsRussian Federation

Crimean Tartars in exile fight for return to homeland

Max Zander
March 18, 2024

Since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, sanctions have impacted the peninsula’s economy and democratic rights have been lost. In Kyiv, DW's Max Zander spoke to exiled Crimean Tartars for whom the liberation of their homeland remains imperative.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dqEE
Skip next section Similar stories from Russian Federation

Similar stories from Russian Federation

An oil cargo ship being pushed by a tugboat

How Russia is evading EU sanctions through a loophole

A new report says the Kremlin is making money from secondhand purchases of refined oil in the EU.
PoliticsFebruary 23, 202401:51 min
The wife of a mobilized soldier holds up a carnation and a ribbon that reads, "Bring husband back."

Russian police detain reporters at soldiers' wives protest

As relatives of soldiers fighting in Ukraine protested in Moscow, police temporarily detained some 20 journalists.
PoliticsFebruary 4, 202401:46 min
external

Xi and Putin’s 'no limits' friendship has limits

The friendship between Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin is strategic and more fragile than it seems.
PoliticsApril 17, 202307:00 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to open a conference in support of Ukraine with European leaders and government representatives at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

Macron: Deployment of ground troops to Ukraine is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that support for Kyiv was essential for European security and stability.
ConflictsFebruary 27, 202402:21 min
Ringen für einen Sieg der Ukraine in Paris

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

Despite the war, Ukraine's Iryna Kolyadenko is training hard for a medal at the Olympics in Paris.
ConflictsFebruary 22, 202426:05 min
Three military personnel give a NATO press conference

NATO begins huge military exercise

NATO has kicked off its biggest military exercise in decades, involving around 90,000 troops.
ConflictsJanuary 22, 202403:53 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Bundeskanzler Scholz besucht Jordanien und Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls for more Gaza aid

Ahead of his two-day trip to Jordan and Israel, Germany's Scholz has called for wide-scale aid access to Gaza.
ConflictsMarch 17, 202402:27 min
The Open Arms, a rescue vessel owned by a Spanish NGO, departs with humanitarian aid for Gaza from Larnaca, Cyprus, on March 12

Ship carrying food, humanitarian aid reaches Gaza

A charity ship laden with 200 tons of food, equipment and relief supplies has reached Gaza.
ConflictsMarch 16, 202402:11 min
The Open Arms vessel with the humanitarian food aid is seen here leaving the Cypriot port of Larnaca.

First aid ship leaves Cyprus headed for Gaza

The first ship to carry aid to Gaza across a new sea corridor from Cyprus has departed. It carries 200 tons of food.
ConflictsMarch 12, 202402:07 min
Show more