Crime Fighters: The Plastic Challenge

The fight against plastic waste proves to be urgent in the small town of Songa, as floods favored by poor waste disposal and worsened by the wrongdoings of politicians inflict the population. We follow Mama Rosa and her children Kalulu and Gammy, whose friend Ananda has been worried about his missing father. What happened to him? This thrilling audio story features how dwellers can demand action by politicians and develop ideas for a better, more sustainable and safer future. This story was written by James Muhando (Kenya).