 Crime Fighters: Out of the Shadows, Into the Light | Crime Fighters | DW | 09.08.2021

Crime Fighters

Crime Fighters: Out of the Shadows, Into the Light

Jeremy Lantaro's life falls apart when the 19-year-old reveals to his family that he is gay. His boyfriend was brutally murdered by unknown men. Who is behind the attacks against LGBTQI+ people in the city of Swangoly?

In the city of Swangoly, somewhere in Africa, Jeremy faces persecution, violence and discrimination because of his sexual orientation. Meanwhile, the MP Celia was shot in a homophobic attack. With the perpetrators still at large, 19-year-old Jeremy feels unsafe and threatened. Even his own family struggles to provide him with understanding and support. This Crime Fighters audio drama exposes the grave threats faced by its protagonists, who defy old traditions and challenge prejudice. In this series, we follow Jeremy and his twin sister Julie in the fight for equality and peaceful coexistence — regardless of sexual orientation. This story was written by Hurcyle Gnonhoué (Benin). 

Audios and videos on the topic

Out of the Shadows, Into the Light – Ep 01: A Violent Encounter  

Out of the Shadows, Into the Light – Ep 02: The Coming-Out  

Out of the Shadows, Into the Light – Ep 03: An Act of Despair  

Out of the Shadows, Into the Light – Ep 04: Sana’s Secret  

Out of the Shadows, Into the Light – Ep 05: Rubbing Salt in the Wound  

Out of the Shadows, Into the Light – Ep 06: A Significant Threat  

Out of the Shadows, Into the Light – Ep 07: Tearing off the Masks  

Out of the Shadows, Into the Light – Ep 08: The General and His Men  

Out of the Shadows, Into the Light – Ep 09: A Glimmer of Hope  

Out of the Shadows, Into the Light – Ep 10: An Uncertain Future  

