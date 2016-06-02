Crime Fighters: Out of the Shadows, Into the Light

In the city of Swangoly, somewhere in Africa, Jeremy faces persecution, violence and discrimination because of his sexual orientation. Meanwhile, the MP Celia was shot in a homophobic attack. With the perpetrators still at large, 19-year-old Jeremy feels unsafe and threatened. Even his own family struggles to provide him with understanding and support. This Crime Fighters audio drama exposes the grave threats faced by its protagonists, who defy old traditions and challenge prejudice. In this series, we follow Jeremy and his twin sister Julie in the fight for equality and peaceful coexistence — regardless of sexual orientation. This story was written by Hurcyle Gnonhoué (Benin).