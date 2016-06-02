 Crime Fighters: A Caring Family Counts | Crime Fighters | DW | 22.11.2021

Crime Fighters

Crime Fighters: A Caring Family Counts

Too many pregnancies in a short space of time led Linda Malongo to exhaustion. But her husband, Tommy, insisted on having a baby boy. Tommy tells us his story, wishing he could go back in time.

Crime Fighters Family Planning

Too many pregnancies in a short space of time led 20-year-old Linda Malongo to exhaustion. But her husband, Tommy, didn't understand why women need time to recover between births, or why unplanned pregnancies can put the health of both mother and child at risk. Sitting under the papaya tree in his backyard, Tommy tells us his story, wishing he could go back in time. This Crime Fighters audio drama discusses the benefits of family planning, the right of women to make their own choices over their bodies, and the importance of men and women living together as equals. This story was written by Marta Barroso (Mozambique). 

