Cricket T20: Quinton de Kock apologizes for not taking the knee

South African cricket star Quinton de Kock apologized Thursday for not taking the knee during Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies.

He pulled out of the match rather than make the gesture in support of Black Lives Matter and racism in sport.

In a statement Tuesday, de Kock said he "would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home."

"If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," de Kock said.

He said he meant "no disrespect" and would be "happy" to do it despite his withdrawal from the team's Twenty20 World Cup match over the gesture.

