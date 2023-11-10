Cricket: ICC suspends Sri Lanka over political interference

The game's governing body says Sri Lanka Cricket is in "serious breach" of its obligations to act independently of the government.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Sri Lanka's membership with immediate effect on Friday.

The indefinite ban was down to political meddling, the ICC said, and comes a day after Sri Lanka's parliament asked the board to resign over accusations of corruption.

Why the Sri Lanka Cricket board has been suspended

Cricket's world governing body said it had found that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was "in serious breach of its obligations as a member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and to ensure that there is no government interference."

In the aftermath of a disappointing World Cup performance, Sri Lanka's sports ministry replaced the national cricket board with an interim committee. However, a court ruling overturned the move and reinstated the old board.

Despite the Sri Lankan courts halting the move, the effective dismissal of the board and appointment of interim replacements by politicians in the country was apparently sufficient for the ICC to take action.

The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC board in due course, it said in the statement. The board is set to meet on November 21.

The SLC is the second ICC member to face suspension in the last four years, following a ban on Zimbabwe Cricket in 2019.

