Cricket burger? Thai restaurant serves up insect superfoods
Emmy Sasipornkarn | Chalefun Ditphudee in Bangkok
Eating insects is nothing new in Thailand. But even there, many still find the idea of eating bugs hard to stomach. One restaurant is trying to break this stigma by incorporating crickets into food items everyone is accustomed to eating.