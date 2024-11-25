Cricket: 13-year-old becomes youngest IPL auction signing

Cricket: 13-year-old becomes youngest IPL auction signingNovember 25, 2024
An Indian teenager made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he became the youngest ever player to be sold at the tournament's annual auction where teams compete to sign players.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, was sold for 11 million rupees (roughly €125,000 or $130,000) to the Rajasthan Royals in the world's most lucrative domestic cricket competition.
He will be coached former Indian cricket Rahul Dravid and joins a squad that includes a number of first-team Indian national players, including batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal.
More to follow...
km/msh (AFP, Reuters)