Cricket: 13-year-old becomes youngest IPL auction signing

Indian batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi was subject to a bidding war between Rajasthan Royal and Delhi Capitals. He was sold for 11 million rupees (roughly €125,000) at the age of just 13.

An Indian teenager made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he became the youngest ever player to be sold at the tournament's annual auction where teams compete to sign players.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, was sold for 11 million rupees (roughly €125,000 or $130,000) to the Rajasthan Royals in the world's most lucrative domestic cricket competition.

He will be coached by former Indian cricket Rahul Dravid and joins a squad that includes a number of first-team Indian national players, including batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

The left-handed batter comes from the eastern state of Bihar, and came to the fore during 2024 after being selected to play for his local state side in January when he was just 12.

As a powerful opening bastman, in September this year Suryavanshi was chosen to play for the India under-19 team against Australia under-19s in the longest format of cricket, where he scored a century against opponents much older than himself.

The IPL is a "T20" tournament of short-format, high-scoring games, with Suryavanshi only having played one professional game in this format to date. That match, for Bihar, was against the local state side of Rajasthan — just three days before the Rajasthan Royals' franchise team moved to sign him.

