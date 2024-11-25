  1. Skip to content
Cricket: 13-year-old becomes youngest IPL auction signing

November 25, 2024

Indian batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi was subject to a bidding war between Rajasthan Royal and Delhi Capitals. He was sold for 11 million rupees (roughly €125,000) at the age of just 13.

Rajasthan Royals line up for a photo
The Rajasthan Royals may not have an immediate use for their new teenage acquisition, but see potential in the batsmanImage: R.SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images

An Indian teenager made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he became the youngest ever player to be sold at the tournament's annual auction where teams compete to sign players.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, was sold for 11 million rupees (roughly €125,000 or $130,000) to the Rajasthan Royals in the world's most lucrative domestic cricket competition. 

He will be coached by former Indian cricket Rahul Dravid and joins a squad that includes a number of first-team Indian national players, including batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal. 

More to follow...

km/msh (AFP, Reuters)