 Creating a haven for endangered birds in the UK | Eco Africa | DW | 03.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco Africa

Creating a haven for endangered birds in the UK

The number of endangered birds is rising dramatically in the UK. The Ouse Fen Nature Reserve now offers sanctuary to many endangered species.

Watch video 02:16

More in the Media Center

4.2.22 via Donika Deneva Di, 01.02.2022 16:40

Making grapevines more weather resistant 03.02.2022

DW's Eco Africa

Eco Africa - The Environment Magazine 28.01.2022

On this week’s Eco Africa, we look at an organization promoting sustainable gold mining in Ghana, learn how a Ugandan entrepreneur is turning human waste into fertilizers and visit the home of rare primates in Cameroon. +++++Die Bilder sind der aktuellen Eco Africa-Sendung (08.10.2021) entnommen. Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung. Alle Bilder benötigen als Copyright DW

Protecting Cameroon's rare gorillas 28.01.2022

Eco Africa-Sendung (28.01.2022). Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung. The Environment Magazine This week on Eco Africa we see how artists are turning trash into fashion and using Tel Aviv's promenade as a runway, and we try out a pocket transmitter that is bringing crucial information to farmers in Burkina Faso.

Reunion Island turns to biomass to power itself 27.01.2022

More from Eco Africa

DW Eco Africa (Sendungsmotiv für Apple und Android-TV)

Eco Africa - The Environment Magazine 03.02.2022

BU: Locals address their everyday problems on the stage ALT: Locals on stage in Kenya

Kenya: Climate education through theater 03.02.2022

Uganda | Avocadoanbau auf der Musubi Farm

Avocados – An agribusiness opportunity in Nigeria 03.02.2022

4.2.22 via Donika Deneva Di, 01.02.2022 16:40

Protecting Africa's tallest creatures 03.02.2022

Read also

Nneota Egbe, Moderator von Eco Africa, Lagos, Nigeria Oktober 2019 .

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 14.08.2020

This week on Eco Africa we learn how to use sensors to know when and how much to water fruit trees, see how environmentalist are protecting the Ondiri wetlands in Kenya and visit Gabon's forest elephants.

1) Foto: Sandra.png Foto Kredit: DW Eigendreh aus der Eco Africa Sendung #237 Beschreibung: Eco Africa Moderatorin Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 09.10.2020

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out Nairobi's efforts to turn dump sites into green spaces, a cute streaming service called Bearflix and a DJ mixing beats with bee humming to raise awareness about the environment.

Based in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, Nneota Egbe presents environmental issues and solutions from West Africa. via Timothy Rooks/DWCOM, 04.09.2020

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 04.09.2020

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out reforesting Senegal's coastline to tackle erosion, see how to build plastic roads in South Africa and we meet the Gambia's recycling queen.

Gerês, Portugal - August 30, 2020 : View of Cavado river and Peneda-Geres National Park, Gerês, Portugal

The case for passive rewilding: 'If you love it, let it free' 11.10.2021

When farmers abandon their land, should we just let nature take its course? As ecologists meet to discuss the threat to global biodiversity, some believe that accepting chaos is the best approach.