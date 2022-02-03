Creating a haven for endangered birds in the UK

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The number of endangered birds is rising dramatically in the UK. The Ouse Fen Nature Reserve now offers sanctuary to many endangered species.
This week on Eco Africa we learn how to use sensors to know when and how much to water fruit trees, see how environmentalist are protecting the Ondiri wetlands in Kenya and visit Gabon's forest elephants.
On this week's Eco Africa, we check out Nairobi's efforts to turn dump sites into green spaces, a cute streaming service called Bearflix and a DJ mixing beats with bee humming to raise awareness about the environment.
On this week's Eco Africa, we check out reforesting Senegal's coastline to tackle erosion, see how to build plastic roads in South Africa and we meet the Gambia's recycling queen.
When farmers abandon their land, should we just let nature take its course? As ecologists meet to discuss the threat to global biodiversity, some believe that accepting chaos is the best approach.
