Cream's drummer Ginger Baker dies at 80

The much-admired British drummer Ginger Baker, best known for playing with the band Cream, has died, his family says. He was noted not just for his musical prowess but also his temperament.

Ginger Baker in 1970 (picture-alliance/dpa)

Ginger Baker, whom magazine Rolling Stone once classed as the third-greatest rock drummer of all time, died in hospital on Sunday morning, his family said.

Baker, who started playing jazz as a teenager, joined Eric Clapton and Jack Bruce in the mid-1960s to form the trio Cream, which went on to become one of the most successful bands of its time and sold more than 10 million records. The band split up in 1968 amid mutual dislike between Baker and Bruce.

One of his best-known contributions to Cream's performances was the long and influential drum solo in "Toad," one of the band's instrumental numbers. 

