 Crash landing in Siberia, 2 killed, most survive | News | DW | 27.06.2019

News

Crash landing in Siberia, 2 killed, most survive

A passenger plane crash landing near Siberia's Lake Baikal has claimed two lives. Russian media say some 40 occupants survived as the Antonov-24 rammed into an airport building after overshooting the runway.

An Antonov An-24 passenger plane is seen after an emergency landing in the town of Nizhneangarsk, Russia June 27, 2019. (Reuters)

The plane was making an emergency landing at Nizhneangarsk in Russia's republic of Buryatia amid indications that it had experienced a failure in one of its two turbo-propeller engines, said initial reports.

The area's emergency situations ministry said the Antonov-24 (An-24) over-shot the runway on landing, hit what it described as an airport building, and caught fire. 

On board had been 46 persons, including a crew of four. Alongside the two killed, 21 people had required medical treatment, the ministry said.

Pictures showed burning wreckage and the fuselage's nose embedded in the building.

The regional government subsequently said the two killed were crew members. It spoke of 43 survivors, including a child.

The airport structure hit was described as a "waste treatment facility building."

The aircraft was reportedly operated by Angara Airlines based at Irkutsk, one of the largest cities in Siberia.

Nizhneangarsk lies at the northern tip of Lake Baikal in a popular summer vacation region.

ipj/msh (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

