Craftmanship in Europe

Goldbeaters from Venice- an ancient trade.

Only a few companies still produce thin sheets of gold. One of them is a shop in Venice run by Mario Menegazzo. There, gold bars and hammered so thin that they’re almost transparent so they can be used in a host of products.





Belgium’s First Female Horseback Shrimper

Nele Bekaert does an unusual job that’s been practiced for some 500 years. She works as a horseback shrimper in Oostduinkerke on Belgium’s North Sea coast, where she rides a draft horse to catch shrimp.







Bluer than Blue: Traditional Indigo Dyeing

The indigo dyeing and resist-block printing fabrics is an age-old craft still practiced by only a few workshops in Europe. The traditional patterns inspire young fashion designers. Austrian dyers show how it‘s done.





The last traditional fan-maker in Paris

French fan-maker Anne Hoguet supplies Hollywood and luxury fashion labels with traditional fans. And even Karl Lagerfeld turned to her skilled craftsmanship. But this special profession is on the verge of disappearing.







The art of glass painting

Since 1887, the Munich Studios Gustav van Treeck has made transformed glass into mosaics and other breathtaking works of arts. In addition to restorations, the company is also known for its designer editions.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 08.01.2022 – 04:30 UTC

SAT 08.01.2022 – 13:30 UTC

SUN 09.01.2022 – 01:30 UTC

SUN 09.01.2022 – 06:30 UTC

SUN 09.01.2022 – 17:30 UTC

MON 10.01.2022 – 00:02 UTC

MON 10.01.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 09.01.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3