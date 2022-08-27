 Cows, Herders, Tradition - Home From the Pasture | Reporter - On Location | DW | 08.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Reporter

Cows, Herders, Tradition - Home From the Pasture

In an annual festive procession in the Tyrolean Alps known as the Almabtrieb, herders and cattle descend into the valley after a summer grazing in the pastures. Their return to the foothill farms is marked with parades and feasts.

The "Almabtrieb” is a custom that goes back 500 years. The steady clang of cowbells accompanies the cattle on their long journey from high alpine pastures back into the valley. Thousands of spectators celebrate their return as Leonhard "Hartl” Thaler leads the herd into town. The 62-year-old is a well-known figure in his Tyrolean hometown of Reith im Alpbachtal - as a farmer, cattle dealer, innkeeper and musician. A report by Axel Rowohlt

More in the Media Center

Mosambik | Prüfung von zu versteigernden Rubinen

Mozambique's rubies: A blessing or a curse? 27.08.2022

DW Reporter | Anubis Heru, Mit-Gründer und -Geschäftsführer des 1770 Gun and Armory Club in Denver

Black Gun Club: Why African Americans are Taking up Arms 21.08.2022

Kinder in Afghanistan

Children for sale in Afghanistan 13.08.2022

Griechenland Hitzebeauftragte Eleni Myrivili für Athen

Reporter — Climate change: Europe's first heat officer 06.08.2022

More from Reporter

Fokus Europa | Frankreich

Ludovic – Imam and gay 01.10.2022

Videostill Sendung Reporter | Zeremonie in Bangladesch

Bangladesh: Fear among Hindus as religious festival starts 25.09.2022

Martin, Akaya und Lennart

Reporter - Sex? No, thanks - Asexual people speak out 17.09.2022

Symbolbild einer Frau in Afghanistan

Reporter - Afghanistan: A Land of Different Truths 10.09.2022

Read also

Tiroler Almbauer Leonhard Hartl Thaler aus Reith im Alpbachtal (Österreich) mit der Kuh Gams.

When the Cows Come Home 07.10.2022

In an annual festive procession in the Tyrolean Alps known as the Almabtrieb, herders and cattle descend into the valley after a summer grazing in the pastures.