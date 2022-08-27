Cows, Herders, Tradition - Home From the Pasture

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In an annual festive procession in the Tyrolean Alps known as the Almabtrieb, herders and cattle descend into the valley after a summer grazing in the pastures. Their return to the foothill farms is marked with parades and feasts.
The "Almabtrieb” is a custom that goes back 500 years. The steady clang of cowbells accompanies the cattle on their long journey from high alpine pastures back into the valley. Thousands of spectators celebrate their return as Leonhard "Hartl” Thaler leads the herd into town. The 62-year-old is a well-known figure in his Tyrolean hometown of Reith im Alpbachtal - as a farmer, cattle dealer, innkeeper and musician. A report by Axel Rowohlt