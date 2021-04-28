COVID: Why we're anxious about returning to normal ― and what to do about it

It was a fun first half of the day: On a recent weekend, I met a friend in downtown Bonn to check out the city's famous cherry blossoms. We took some photos, grabbed a coffee and did our shopping at the local farmers market, then stopped by a patisserie to pick up a sweet treat for lunch ― all of course while wearing our masks. As were most of the people around us.

We were being safe, we had a good time and it was a welcome break from all the time I had been spending alone in my apartment these days. Then why did I still feel utterly exhausted by the time I got home? Normally, in the "before" world, I would not have had to lie down for half an hour after spending a nice spring morning with a friend outside.

But apparently, this is what walking around in a busy city, even one where almost everyone wears masks and where I don't spend any significant time indoors, does to me now. I am not used to seeing more people than I do on my one weekly trip to the small grocery store in my rural neighborhood anymore.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions The perfect canopy for a romantic walk Bonn's Old Town (Altstadt) is home to about 300 cherry blossom trees, which were largely planted in the late 1980s. Originally, the city had intended to plant hawthorn trees but couldn't get its hands on stock at the time. The cherry blossom trees were a bit of an improvised solution to this — with lasting effect.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions Tender beginnings Each spring, it all begins with small buds emerging one morning. This is when locals start placing their bets on how long it might take for the trees to blossom and bloom into their full magnificence. Once the first petals start to properly open up, it is usually only a matter of days until the whole Altstadt area transforms into a sea of pink.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions All eyes on the Bonn Altstadt Some of the cherry blossoms take a little longer than others to open up, as there are different varieties planted in Bonn's Old Town. Also, some streets of the Altstadt enjoy sunnier weather than others, which also results in delays in areas, while other roads may already be in full bloom. The petals of the trees usually begin to show sometime in late March or early April.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions Nature's unpredictable balancing act And, even once the trees have fully blossomed, you can never rely on how long you might get to enjoy them. Frosty nights in spring could easily transform these pink beauties into withered brown petals practically overnight. The weather in the region can be particularly unpredictable this time of the year, and cherry blossoms are very sensitive to any outside influence — especially to rain.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions The gateway to the cherry blossom kingdom The local street known as Heerstrasse becomes the most famous address in the area each spring, showcasing its cherry blossom canopy year after year. It has even been named one of the 10 most beautiful avenues in the world, with coffee shops, pubs and art galleries making it a fun neighborhood. Another local street, Breite Strasse, is also well-known for showing off its pink beauties each spring.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions Matching colors, shades and hues Until 2012, the annual Bonn cherry blossom was at best a regional highlight of the year. But then a number of Facebook and Instagram accounts transformed it into an international must-see event. The Lonely Planet travel guide even named Bonn one of the top 10 Cities to visit in 2020 — but then came the coronavirus pandemic.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions Ensuring safety and social distance With the coronavirus pandemic now in its second year, the city of Bonn has kindly asked visitors not to come for this cherry blossom season. Local authorities are patrolling the streets to prevent clusters of people from forming and to disperse larger gatherings. Above all, everyone has to wear a mask if they are anywhere near the Alstadt.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions Easter blossom The cherry blossom normally culminates in an annual festival on the picturesque cobblestone Altstadt streets. There is even a local cocktail made with real cherry blossom petals. But, in 2020 and 2021, people have had to resort to "quarantinis" instead. At least this year, the cherry blossom also brought some Easter eggs.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions Planting seeds for the future Bonn made provisions to keep the pink parade going each spring. In 2019, it replaced 30 trees that had begun to rot. The local tourism authority also wants to make sure that, after the pandemic is over, people will return to marvel at the beautiful blossom tunnels in the Altstadt. In the years before the pandemic, there was an annual increase in visitors coming to Bonn to admire the spectacle.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions This, too, shall pass Cherry blossoms hail from Japan, where they are known as sakura. The act of viewing the trees is known as "hanami" — a term that is becoming familiar to locals in Bonn. In Japan, the blossom is regarded as a harbinger of change and a reminder of impermanence. Much like the cherry blossom itself, the current restrictions and limitations will also end one day — and new things will blossom. Author: Sertan Sanderson



Getting a small taste of something akin to normal life was enough to convince me that not everything is immediately going to be hunky-dory again once the pandemic ends. Although I look forward to it as much as the rest of the world, the return to normal is not going to be easy, at least not for me.

Almost half of British citizens feel the same way, polling institute YouGov has found. In a representative survey of more than 1,600 British citizens, 49% said they would find it hard "to adjust back to how life was before March 2020," when the UK started experiencing the full effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. 42% said they'd find it easy and 8% said they didn't know.

Connor Ibbetson is a data journalist with YouGov and the one who came up with the idea for the poll. The reason was simple: He was nervous about the return to normality himself. "I was out and about and I felt a little bit anxious [about] all the people that were on the street," Ibbetson told DW. "I suspected there'd be many other people who feel this way."

A year of isolation can make going out daunting

Ibbetson admitted he ended up surprised by just how many people felt this way ― nearly half of all respondents! ― but clinical psychologist Julia Faulconbridge said the numbers didn't shock her at all.

"This was exactly what I expected," Faulconbridge, who is a member of the British Psychological Society, told DW. "If people didn't have concerns about these big changes in their lives, then I'd be surprised."

Some people who are particularly at risk for a severe course of illness if they caught COVID have been isolating for more than a year at this point. Faulconbridge's husband has had to be extraordinarily careful because of a health condition and the psychologist has stayed home as well in an effort not to put him at risk; the couple hasn't been inside a grocery store since March of last year.

It doesn't come as a surprise that to people like them, the thought of going out and being among people again is daunting. But half of the UK's population?

Being out among crowds is a prospect that many Brits are wary of

COVID: An invisible danger

"We have all been globally traumatized," Brett Kahr, a psychotherapist and spokesperson for the UK Council for Psychotherapy, said. Sure, humanity has seen trying times before ― but they were hard in a different way.

"The world has felt a very unsafe place" in the pandemic, Kahr told DW. "During the world wars, if you lived far away in the country, you could say 'Nobody's going to drop a bomb on me because I live too far away.' But the coronavirus is transmitted through the air, and every single one of the over seven billion human beings on this planet share the same air. I think it has really challenged our basic sense of infantile safety."

Another difference that has people anxious: During World War II, it was made very clear to Germans that the British were the enemy, and the British had no doubts about the Germans being the enemy. Danger came from the men wearing the opponents' uniform. But with corona, "your husband or your child could be the enemy," Kahr explained.

Or any person you stand next to in line at the supermarket, sit behind in a restaurant, are pressed against during a concert ― the YouGov survey showed that the single biggest issue people are concerned about when they look to post-COVID times is being out in public surrounded by other people again.

'Start by taking small steps'

Everyone has been affected by the pandemic in some way and has had their sense of safety challenged. But not everyone has qualms about returning to doing things the old, pre-March-2020 ways.

"No two people will manage the coming back to the world at the same speed," Kahr said. "It's a bit like young people going out on dates. Some people are very sexually confident and they have no difficulty ringing a pretty person and asking 'Would you like to have dinner with me?' Whereas some people are petrified. No two people will be approaching this from the same starting point."

That's what Faulconbridge stresses as well. "You have to make your own assessment of what is safe for you and then start by taking small steps."

She said that people should consider what actually matters to them and what they have missed most during lockdown, and start easing their way back into normality by doing that: "You might say 'If I'm going to take some risks, I'm going to do the things that really matter, like seeing my grandchild, rather than going into a pub and having a couple of beers with my friends.'"

Hugging loved ones without a plastic screen is high on the list for many once corona restrictions lift

Plan ahead, show compassion

Faulconbridge says that for those who are anxious it is helpful to remember that they're not alone. "The first thing is to help people understand that what they're feeling is actually fine, that it's normal and that many other people feel exactly the same way, even if they're putting a brave face on it."

Another good strategy to deal with anxiety about the return to normal: Plan ahead and make it clear to the people around you how you want things to go. "You can say: 'This makes me feel quite nervous. When we first meet up, please don't come up and try to hug me.' So if you're going to meet with a friend, you've planned it in advance with them. Then you can feel more confident going to that meeting, rather than going along worrying how your friend is going to react," Faulconbridge said.

Humans have shown a great deal of empathy and compassion over the past year. That shouldn't stop when the pandemic comes to an end.

"Think about your family and friends and how they might be feeling," Faulconbridge said. "Even if you feel ok, remember that they might not. Remember to ask them. Being caring means understanding that for some people, things are scarier than for others."