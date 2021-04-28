 COVID: Why we′re anxious about returning to normal ― and what to do about it | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 28.04.2021

Science

COVID: Why we're anxious about returning to normal ― and what to do about it

Most of us want lockdowns and restrictions to be over. But that doesn't mean that going out into the world again will be easy. DW's Carla Bleiker asked mental health experts how to deal with post-pandemic anxiety.

People in a London street next to a Coronavirus warning poster

The invisible threat has people concerned about being out and about, even once officials will lift restrictions

It was a fun first half of the day: On a recent weekend, I met a friend in downtown Bonn to check out the city's famous cherry blossoms. We took some photos, grabbed a coffee and did our shopping at the local farmers market, then stopped by a patisserie to pick up a sweet treat for lunch ― all of course while wearing our masks. As were most of the people around us.

We were being safe, we had a good time and it was a welcome break from all the time I had been spending alone in my apartment these days. Then why did I still feel utterly exhausted by the time I got home? Normally, in the "before" world, I would not have had to lie down for half an hour after spending a nice spring morning with a friend outside.

But apparently, this is what walking around in a busy city, even one where almost everyone wears masks and where I don't spend any significant time indoors, does to me now. I am not used to seeing more people than I do on my one weekly trip to the small grocery store in my rural neighborhood anymore.

Getting a small taste of something akin to normal life was enough to convince me that not everything is immediately going to be hunky-dory again once the pandemic ends. Although I look forward to it as much as the rest of the world, the return to normal is not going to be easy, at least not for me.

Almost half of British citizens feel the same way, polling institute YouGov has found. In a representative survey of more than 1,600 British citizens, 49% said they would find it hard "to adjust back to how life was before March 2020," when the UK started experiencing the full effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. 42% said they'd find it easy and 8% said they didn't know.

Connor Ibbetson is a data journalist with YouGov and the one who came up with the idea for the poll. The reason was simple: He was nervous about the return to normality himself. "I was out and about and I felt a little bit anxious [about] all the people that were on the street," Ibbetson told DW. "I suspected there'd be many other people who feel this way."

A year of isolation can make going out daunting

Ibbetson admitted he ended up surprised by just how many people felt this way ― nearly half of all respondents! ― but clinical psychologist Julia Faulconbridge said the numbers didn't shock her at all.

"This was exactly what I expected," Faulconbridge, who is a member of the British Psychological Society, told DW. "If people didn't have concerns about these big changes in their lives, then I'd be surprised."

Some people who are particularly at risk for a severe course of illness if they caught COVID have been isolating for more than a year at this point. Faulconbridge's husband has had to be extraordinarily careful because of a health condition and the psychologist has stayed home as well in an effort not to put him at risk; the couple hasn't been inside a grocery store since March of last year.

It doesn't come as a surprise that to people like them, the thought of going out and being among people again is daunting. But half of the UK's population?

People sitting outside of pubs in a London street

Being out among crowds is a prospect that many Brits are wary of

COVID: An invisible danger

"We have all been globally traumatized," Brett Kahr, a psychotherapist and spokesperson for the UK Council for Psychotherapy, said. Sure, humanity has seen trying times before ― but they were hard in a different way.

"The world has felt a very unsafe place" in the pandemic, Kahr told DW. "During the world wars, if you lived far away in the country, you could say 'Nobody's going to drop a bomb on me because I live too far away.' But the coronavirus is transmitted through the air, and every single one of the over seven billion human beings on this planet share the same air. I think it has really challenged our basic sense of infantile safety."

Another difference that has people anxious: During World War II, it was made very clear to Germans that the British were the enemy, and the British had no doubts about the Germans being the enemy. Danger came from the men wearing the opponents' uniform. But with corona, "your husband or your child could be the enemy," Kahr explained.

Or any person you stand next to in line at the supermarket, sit behind in a restaurant, are pressed against during a concert ― the YouGov survey showed that the single biggest issue people are concerned about when they look to post-COVID times is being out in public surrounded by other people again.

Watch video 12:06

COVID-19 Special: Pandemic impacting mental health

'Start by taking small steps'

Everyone has been affected by the pandemic in some way and has had their sense of safety challenged. But not everyone has qualms about returning to doing things the old, pre-March-2020 ways.

"No two people will manage the coming back to the world at the same speed," Kahr said. "It's a bit like young people going out on dates. Some people are very sexually confident and they have no difficulty ringing a pretty person and asking 'Would you like to have dinner with me?' Whereas some people are petrified. No two people will be approaching this from the same starting point."

That's what Faulconbridge stresses as well. "You have to make your own assessment of what is safe for you and then start by taking small steps." 

She said that people should consider what actually matters to them and what they have missed most during lockdown, and start easing their way back into normality by doing that: "You might say 'If I'm going to take some risks, I'm going to do the things that really matter, like seeing my grandchild, rather than going into a pub and having a couple of beers with my friends.'"

An elderly couple is hugging through a plastic screen in a senior residence

Hugging loved ones without a plastic screen is high on the list for many once corona restrictions lift

Plan ahead, show compassion

Faulconbridge says that for those who are anxious it is helpful to remember that they're not alone.  "The first thing is to help people understand that what they're feeling is actually fine, that it's normal and that many other people feel exactly the same way, even if they're putting a brave face on it." 

Another good strategy to deal with anxiety about the return to normal: Plan ahead and make it clear to the people around you how you want things to go. "You can say: 'This makes me feel quite nervous. When we first meet up, please don't come up and try to hug me.' So if you're going to meet with a friend, you've planned it in advance with them. Then you can feel more confident going to that meeting, rather than going along worrying how your friend is going to react," Faulconbridge said.

Humans have shown a great deal of empathy and compassion over the past year. That shouldn't stop when the pandemic comes to an end.

"Think about your family and friends and how they might be feeling," Faulconbridge said. "Even if you feel ok, remember that they might not. Remember to ask them. Being caring means understanding that for some people, things are scarier than for others."  

