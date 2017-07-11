COVID vaccines largely unwanted at first, slowed EU talks: report

Confidential European Commission documents seen by a German media team show a majority of EU member states wanted "traditional" vaccines and were "very little interested" in new-type jabs from BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna.

These firms' novel Messenger RNA vaccines interested "only a small minority of member states" as initial buyers, reported the team, comprising German public broadcasters NDR and WDR, as well as Munich's Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

The report coincided Saturday with a YouGov survey showing 50% of Germans satisfied by government crisis management, down from 67% last April and 57% last October.

On Friday, a Reuters' retrospective article depicted a commission in "panic" in January as vaccine delays became public, with Europe already mourning 700,000 dead and Brussels having promised 70% adult vaccinations by the 3rd quarter of 2021.

'Quick' talks slowed

Saturday's report, however, depicts EU negotiators aiming for quick results as talks began last June but slowed when German developer BioNTech was joined by its American partner Pfizer with liability lawyers.

Numerous EU states were also against the new-type mRNA vaccines because they — and BioNTech's especially — require sub-zero cooling during transport.

Furthermore, scientific experts advising the EU executive were — until October 2020 — "very skeptical" toward all forms of mRNA usage, intended to immunize human cells against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

A further argument touted inside Germany's ministry was that compared to jabs from Britain's AstraZeneca, the other mRNA vaccines were priced higher.

Senior German official 'involved'

And, contrary to disclaimers, a German ministry director — a medicines expert reporting to Health Minister Jens Spahn — was involved from June in those negotiations, led by an EU "Steering Board" chaired by the Commission's director general for health, Sanda Gallina of Italy, and Austria's Clemens Auer.

Members of the steering group were constantly in contact via WhatsApp — a messaging service belonging to Facebook — and consulted every Friday at midday on the talks' current status, the media team learnt from an inside source.

Blocking quick agreement, said Auer, were demands from pharmaceutical firms that the commission free them largely from liability — a key factor in medication development, given tragedies such as Thalidomide (Contergan) scandal in the 1960s.

"We started negotiating with BioNTech, and at some point Pfizer got involved, and then all of a sudden there were American lawyers at the table," Auer is quoted as saying in the report.

"That didn't make it any easier," said the Austrian EU negotiator.

Pricing, liability

One firm, unnamed in Saturday's report, argued that given its planned delivery at near-cost and little profit, then liability risk should be consider in the pricing.

Another wanted the EU to at least cover legal costs if future lawsuits from claimants proved to be unjustified.

As this became known, lead negotiator Gallina was quizzed on liability at a European Parliament hearing mid-January and promised patient rights would not be trimmed.

EU's Gallina rejects accusations

Earlier this week, Gallina rejected accusations that EU citizens are now having to wait longer for vaccines because the commission had opted to save on expenditure or insisted on compliance with existing law.

Firms like BioNTech and AstraZeneca had already received hundreds of millions of euros to ramp up production before contracts were signed, Gallina noted.

More doses would not have been received had the EU paid more, she insisted, apparently borne out Saturday in a Spiegel magazine report citing BioNTech's financial chief Sierk Poetting: "More money wouldn't have helped us last year."

"We had to set up the production process, by and large," he told Spiegel, adding: "But now money would help, especially if we are supposed to anticipate a capacity of 3 billion doses, as was requested this week."

Reuters in its analysis said January's "two weeks of confusion" over the EU's initial vaccine supplies amounted to the 27-nation bloc's "deepest crisis" since Germany's Ursula von der Leyen became commission president at year ago.

