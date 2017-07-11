COVID vaccines in the workplace: Can I ask who got their shots?

Jon works for the local government in the US state of Virginia. The 40-year-old received both his COVID shots in April. Most of his coworkers are vaccinated, too. But how does he know that's the case?

"I find most people will volunteer the information," Jon told DW. "Even though we're not supposed to ask."

In many other workplaces around the world, COVID-19 vaccines are the talk of the physical and virtual watercooler — "Did you get a shot?" and "Which one?" — are common conversation starters.

In Germany, the immunization drive has had a slower start than in some countries. Many people are waiting for the chance to roll up their sleeves for a jab and seem to have few qualms talking about their vaccination status.

"In our team, basically all of us know who had their vaccination appointments when and which vaccine they got," said Thekla, who works for a freight forwarder in the northern German city of Bremen. She told DW that she has not had her shots yet but said she was able to score appointments, with the first one coming up next week.

While the 33-year-old said endless discussions about the immunization effort are getting old, she has no problem sharing her own status with her coworkers.

"In terms of privacy, I think the question of whether I've been vaccinated is OK to ask," Thekla said, adding that on her days in the office, she could be working closely with one or two different colleagues.

Watch video 03:27 Germany's COVID-19 response: What has gone wrong?

Pandemic doesn't trump medical confidentiality

In Germany, however, there are very clear rules about who is not allowed to ask.

"Your boss neither has the right to tell you to get vaccinated nor the right to ask whether you've already had your shots," Dr. Wolfgang Panter, the president of the Association of German Company Physicians (VDBW), told DW.

Superiors can't ask their company doctor whether employees have already had their shots either. The coronavirus may have triggered a state of emergency the world over, but basic privacy laws haven't changed for people in Germany.

"All doctors, including company doctors, still have to adhere to medical confidentiality," Panter said. "The pandemic doesn't invalidate that."

There are no laws about what the colleague at the desk across from yours can ask. But if you don't feel like sharing your vaccination status, "you are not obliged to answer," Panter pointed out.

Most people won't be returning to a packed call center, but many also won't have the protection of a private office

How those conversations go largely depends on the overall workplace culture, the VDBW president said. If colleagues get along and superiors have a general interest in their employees' lives, most people are likely to be open about their vaccination status or even share the celebratory "Band-Aid on the arm"-selfie in the work group chat.

But in workplaces where colleagues are rivals and the boss rules with an iron fist, employees are "probably going to hold information back," Panter said.

'Friendly competition' for vaccinations

Doris considers herself lucky to be among the former group. The 33-year-old works at a communications agency in Brussels and said the topic of COVID vaccinations comes up in the work group chat and on the rare occasion when colleagues meet at the office.

"Our management doesn't insist on asking people," she told DW, "but everyone brings it up on their own."

Most of her 15-person-team is in their 30s and 40s, and now that Belgium has opened vaccination appointments for that age group, there's been a "friendly competition" among her colleagues to see who will have their shot first, Doris said. "Everyone is just really excited to get their appointments."

Where culture is reawakening in Europe A preview of the summer in Munich Pictures like this one from May 2020 will soon be reality again: Starting on May 10, counties and independent cities in Bavaria with a stable 7-day incidence below 100 new daily COVID infections per 100,000 inhabitants can open outdoor restaurants until 10 pm. Theaters, concert halls, opera houses, cinemas and sports facilities will also be allowed to reopen.

Where culture is reawakening in Europe Culture with face masks in Rome Italy, too, is gradually relaxing its pandemic rules. Where infection numbers are moderate, restaurants and bars are allowed to serve people at tables outside into the evening hours. Museums and cinemas have also reopened in parts of the country with lower infection rates. In Vatican City, the Vatican Museums have reopened to visitors wearing mandatory face masks.

Where culture is reawakening in Europe A film festival in Krakow Museums in Poland reopened on May 4. From mid-May, outdoor film screenings and theater performances will start; two weeks later, the authorities hope to allow all theaters to truly open their doors again, at half their capacity and with mandatory face masks. Some Polish film festivals plan to go ahead with a limited audience, including the one in Krakow, starting on May 30 (photo above from 2017).

Where culture is reawakening in Europe Exhibition inauguration in Porto Portugal is also opening up institutions previously closed because of the pandemic. Libraries reopened in March, whereas weekly markets, art galleries and museums, such as the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto (photo) opened in early April. Movie theaters, theaters and event centers welcomed visitors again shortly after.

Where culture is reawakening in Europe An early start in Zurich In Switzerland, museums and libraries reopened in early March despite the fact that the number of infections was still rising at the time. On April 19, restaurants with outdoor seating, cinemas and theaters (above, the Zurich Schauspielhaus) opened their doors. Open-air concerts and soccer matches can also take place again — with limited audiences wearing mandatory face masks.

Where culture is reawakening in Europe Feierlaune in Liverpool Thanks to a lengthy lockdown and an advanced vaccination campaign, the coronavirus situation in the UK is relaxed. Pubs and restaurants in England and Wales have been allowed to reopen outside; in Scotland, people are even allowed to meet indoors until the evening. Liverpool hosted a test-run music festival with several thousand people at the beginning of May. The crowd was clearly delighted. Author: Philipp Jedicke



Working next to vaccine skeptics

That's different from Sarah's office. She works for a construction company in a rural, conservative part of the US state of Wisconsin. Only Sarah and one other person at the office of eight have been vaccinated.

The other employees she sees over the cubicle walls don't plan on getting the shots because "they don't trust the government or the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US health protection agency]," Sarah told DW.

But differing views on vaccination have not morphed into hostility at the workplace. "We talk about the vaccines openly here," the 32-year-old said. "There is a lot of civil debate, and both sides see the other side." Since she got her shots in April, she said she does not feel uncomfortable working next to unvaccinated colleagues.

Extra pay for a vaccination?

Companies around the world are offering incentives for their workers to get vaccinated. In Germany, bosses could create bonuses like an extra vacation day or cash payments for everyone who gets their shot ― if they follow certain rules. In April, German retailer Edeka Nord announced it would give employees who were part of a higher-risk group a €50 ($60) gift card to its stores for getting vaccinated.

In the US, supermarket chain Lidl, for example, announced in January that every employee who got vaccinated against COVID-19 would receive a $200 (€165) bonus.

VDBW President Panter said he views this approach critically. "I personally find it very wrong to create incentives like this for something that everyone should get to decide for themselves," he said.

It's unlikely there will be much of a need to motivate employees to get vaccinated in Germany, according to Panter.

"There's a high demand for the vaccine here," he said. "I don't think that's even going to be necessary."