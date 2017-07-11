COVID vaccines: Give doses to COVAX not kids, WHO urges

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged rich countries on Friday to consider donating COVID-19 vaccinations to the COVAX distribution scheme before vaccinating children.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the second year of the pandemic will likely be more deadly than the first, with India becoming a major concern.

"I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to COVAX," said Ghbreyesus during a virtual meeting in Vienna, Austria.

Senior WHO adviser Bruce Aylward said the WHO was in touch with the United States about sharing vaccines with COVAX.

"They recognize that sharing those doses may help ensure greater impact overall," said Aylward during the virtual meeting. "They want to be ready when the doses are ready…we're working in parallel."

