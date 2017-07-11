COVID vaccine: WHO approves China's Sinopharm for emergency use

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced Friday that the body had authorized the emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinopharm.

"This afternoon, WHO gave emergency use listing to sign off on Beijing's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality," Ghebreysus said. "This expands the list of vaccines that COVAX can buy and gives countries confidence to expedite their own regulatory approval and to import and administer a vaccine."

The decision, made by a WHO technical advisory team, means the Sinopharm vaccine could eventually be included into the UN-backed COVAX initiative aimed at guaranteeing access to vaccinations in poorer countries in the coming weeks or months. The jab would then be distributed via UNICEF and the WHO's regional office in the Americas.

To date, Sinopharm has made very little data public, only publishing what it says are efficacy numbers for its two vaccine shots — one developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products and the other by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.

Questions remain over Chinese data

A document reviewed by Reuters news agency, however, showed that the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts, or SAGE, a separate group of WHO experts, voiced concern this week over Sinopharm data on the risk of serious side-effects in some patients after receiving the vaccine but said it was confident in the vaccine's ability to prevent disease.

WHO officials have said they could also reach a decision on China's other main COVID-19 vaccine — which is made by Sinovac Biotech and was reviewed by WHO experts on Wednesday — as early as next week.

Thus far, China has distributed some 65 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and more than 200 million doses of the Sinovac jab — mainly to countries that have had difficulty securing supplies of vaccines developed in the West, particularly in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

The Sinopharm jab is the first non-Western vaccine to gain WHO emergency use approval.

