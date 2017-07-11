COVID vaccine: WHO approves China's Sinopharm for emergency use

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced Friday that the body had authorized the emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinopharm.

"This afternoon, WHO gave emergency use listing to sign off on Beijing's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality," Ghebreysus said. "This expands the list of vaccines that COVAX can buy and gives countries confidence to expedite their own regulatory approval and to import and administer a vaccine."

The Sinopharm jab is the first Chinese vaccine to gain emergency use approval.

this is a breaking news story and will be updated...