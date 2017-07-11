COVID vaccine: Norway says Pfizer delaying deliveries to Europe

Pfizer will temporarily cut shipments to Europe of its coronavirus vaccine, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Friday.

The FHI said in a statement that the pharma giant wants to upgrade its production capacity to 2 billion vaccine doses per year from 1.3 billion currently,

“We received this message today a little before 10 a.m. (0900 GMT). We had expected 43,875 vaccines doses from Pfizer in week 3 (next week). Now it appears that we will get 36,075 doses,” the agency said.

The FHI added that it is as yet unclear how long tt will take before Pfizer is up to maximum production capacity again.

To compensate for the reduction in deliveries, Norway will use some of the vaccine doses it had put aside as a precaution when it received its first allotments.

While the Scandinavian country is not a member of the EU, it is closely linked in numerous areas because it is inside the bloc's single market.

That means the procurement of its Covid vaccines is negotiated by Brussels.

