COVID vaccine: EU to buy 300 million extra Moderna doses

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced a new deal with the US pharmaceutical giant Moderna to supply extra vaccine doses.

The European Union has faced criticism for its vaccine purchasing strategy, amid concern that the vaccine rollout in member states has been relatively slow.

The contract with Moderna is the second the EU has struck with the manufacturer and provides for an extra purchase of 150 million in 2021.

There is then the option to buy an additional 150 million in 2022 on behalf of all 27 EU member states.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, US drug firm Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said they had finalized a deal to supply the European Union with another 200 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine.

The companies said those doses — expected to be delivered this year, an estimated 75 million of them in the second quarter — are in addition to the 300 million already ordered.

Will the EU have enough vaccine for all?

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the latest acquisition from Moderna brought the bloc's vaccine portfolio up to 2.6 billion — more than enough for its own population.

"With a portfolio of up to 2.6 billion doses, we will be able to provide vaccines not just to our citizens, but to our neighbors and partners as well," said von der Leyen.

The deal also allows for the possibility of donating the jabs to lower and middle-income nations, if the EU has sufficient supplies.

