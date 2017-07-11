COVID vaccine: EU regulators approve Johnson & Johnson shot

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Thursday that it had approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for within the European Union.

The J&J vaccine is just the third to be granted approval for use in the bloc. It follows in the footsteps of the German-American BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine and the US-made Moderna vaccine.

The J&J vaccine, developed by the Janssen pharmaceutical company owned by J&J and based in Belgium, differs from the other approved vaccines as it only requires one dose. The EU has already secured 400 million doses of the vaccine.

The vaccine has been under rolling review from the Amsterdam-based regulator since December 2020.

Europe still in need of more vaccines

The EU has been heavily criticized for its handling of the vaccine rollout and for lagging behind countries like Israel, the US and the UK with its coronavirus vaccine rollout.

According to Our World in Data, a website run by the University of Oxford, the EU had administered around 43 million doses by Tuesday. The US had administered some 93 million doses.

Europe is also experiencing and uptick in new infections as the new variants spread. There were 1 million new COVID-19 cases recorded last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week.

The European bloc has also been mired in disputes with AstraZeneca over underdelivery of vaccines. This also led to the EU blocking some exports of the vaccine.

How does the J&J vaccine work?

Global clinical trials showed that it was 66% effective at preventing various COVID-19 variants and 85% effective at protecting people from developing severe infections.

The lower efficacy is partially explained by the fact that trials were conducted later than other vaccines after more aggressive variants had become more dominant.

The vaccine follows a traditional vaccination approach, using a common cold virus to introduce coronavirus proteins into the body and thus produce an immune response.

This also means that unlike the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, it does not need to be held at ultra-low temperatures, meaning it can be used in more rural areas.

Where has the J&J vaccine already been approved?

The jab was already authorized for emergency use in the US. Bahrain was the first country to grant it approval.

The New Jersey-based company is also seeking approval from the World Health Organization. The requirement for just one dose makes it a suitable candidate for largescale, global use.

The company has stated that it aims to produce around 1 billion shots of the vaccine by the end of the year.

Three other vaccines are under rolling review by the EMA: CureVac, Novovax and Sputnik V. Rolling review allows the regulator to speed up its review process by looking at data as its released by the companies, rather than in one go.

