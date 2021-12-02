 COVID: Vaccine-derived blood clots seem solvable | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 02.12.2021

Science

COVID: Vaccine-derived blood clots seem solvable

Researchers may know why some people developed blood clots after taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson jabs. They may also have a solution.

A yellow vaccine booklet showing someone's had two Oxford-AstraZeneca and one BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines

When reports emerged that some people were getting blood clots after the Oxford-AstraZeneca, many people opted for the BioNTech-Pfizer jab instead, but not all

An international team of researchers in the UK and USA say they may have identified the reason why some people develop blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines.

Around March 2021, reports started to emerge that some younger people were developing a rare form of blood clotting after receiving those jabs.

Some countries responded by restricting the AstraZeneca vaccine, for instance, to people over the age of 60 years.

We're now eight months on and the researchers, who worked with AstraZeneca and have just published their peer-reviewed findings, say these viral vector vaccines may be attracting a protein and that that may be causing an immune response that's kickstarting a potentially hazardous process — namely, blood clotting.

The protein is known as platelet factor 4 and is otherwise associated with coagulation.

Rare but life-threatening

"Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), also known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), is a life-threatening condition seen in a very small number of people," write the researchers in a press release.

Whether it's a "rare" condition is not just a matter of interpretation.

In October 2021, the British Heart Foundation reported that there had been 423 known cases of blood clots after an estimated 24.9 million first doses, and 24.1 million second doses of the vaccine — in the UK. Of the 423 people who developed blood clots, 72 died. Six of the deaths occurred after the second dose.

There were other cases in Germany and Australia, for example.

Their findings suggest "it is the viral vector"

The Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines use viral vector technology. 

In that press release, which was published by the University of Cardiff, where lead researcher Alan Parker is based, it is said that the findings suggest "it is the viral vector – in this case an adenovirus used to shuttle the coronavirus' genetic material into cells – and the way it binds to platelet factor 4 (PF4)" that causes those blood clots.

Adenoviruses are common viruses that cause a range of things from sore throat to pink eye. We have learned to live with adenoviruses and treat them successfully. They can also be used as a carrier or vehicle in vaccines — to deliver just enough information to our immune systems so that they know what a coronavirus looks like and that it needs to be defeated. In such cased, they are known as "viral vectors."

In very rare cases, the scientists suggest, "the viral vector may enter the bloodstream and bind to PF4, where the immune system then views [it] as foreign." They believe this misplaced immunity could result in the release of antibodies against PF4, which bind to and activate platelets, "causing them to cluster together and trigger blood clots in a very small number of people after the vaccine is administered."

Why exactly the immune system should view PF4 as a threat is left unexplained. 

DW requested interviews with the lead researchers, Alan Parker at Cardiff and Alexander Baker at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, but they were unavailable to speak or correspond by email at the time of writing.

A potential solution

This is not the first research to focus on the role of PF4 in trying to understand why some people get these blood clots after receiving vector-based vaccines.

In April 2021, the European Medicines Agency said it had found a "possible link to very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets."

And in May 2021, German researchers said in a pre-print study (not peer-reviewed at the time) that they had detected antibodies against PF4 in people who had received vector-based vaccines.

The difference now is that the Cardiff-Arizona study is peer-reviewed — and that they say they understand more about why they are seeing PF4 platelets.

They say the viral vector vaccine — also known as ChAdOx1 — has a strong negative charge and that "can act like a magnet and attract proteins with the opposite, positive charge, like PF4." 

Now that they know that, they can start to work on a potential solution.

Lead author Alexander Baker is quoted in the press release as saying that there is "an opportunity to engineer the capsid, or outer shell of the vaccine, to prevent this interaction occurring. Modifying ChAdOx1 to reduce electronegativity may reduce the chance of causing thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome."

A history of learning

This is also not the first time that vaccines have been released into the community and have been found to produce previously rare or unknown health risks, while also protecting people against their intended target, such as COVID in this case.  

It happened before with the early polio vaccine, for instance. Due to a set of circumstances in some communities, that included poor local sanitation, the polio vaccine helped eradicate wild polio but happened to cause a vaccine-derived form of the virus at the same time — which we are still fighting.

But the good thing is that scientists know that now — same as with the viral vector COVID vaccines. We now know about the rare risk of blood clots and that means we can make the vaccines better.

Editor: Fabian Schmidt

