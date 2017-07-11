COVID: US reports global record of 1 million daily cases

The United States reported more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases on Monday setting a global record, according to data from John Hopkins University.

The country saw a daily rise of 1,080,211 in infections after the long New Year's weekend.

While the number of infections tends to be higher on Mondays due to delays in weekend tallying, the latest figure is nearly double that of the previous Monday.

Government modeling has found that the omicron variant — the most transmissible strain yet — accounts for about 59% of all active cases in the US in the week ending December 25.

The record daily infections in previous waves in the US was 258,000 cases per day, for the week of January 5 to 11, 2021.

During the current omicron-driven wave, the rolling average over seven days — which experts see as more reliable — was 486,000 cases per day as of Monday evening, the university said.

Watch video 01:43 Omicron infections surging among athletes

Officials struggle to find balance

Authorities hope to avoid mass disruption while at the same time protecting public health as infections hit new highs across US states.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cut the recommended COVID-19 isolation period from 10 days to five.

"We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The country's top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci called the spike in infections an "almost a vertical increase," and warned that the peak may be only weeks away.

He gave the example of South Africa which first reported the highly transmissible strain and saw cases peak within a few weeks before subsiding just as quickly.

