COVID: US issues travel warning for Germany

The US State Department warned Americans Monday not to travel to Germany due to the "very high level of COVID-19 in the country."

The Level 4 "do not travel" advisory came after fresh advice from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Avoid travel to Germany. If you must travel to Germany, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC warned.

"Because of the current situation in Germany, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," it added.

Germany is currently grappling with its fourth, and most severe, wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, 30,643 new cases were reported and intensive care units are filling up with COVID-19 patients at a rate German hospitals have never seen before, not even in 2020.

