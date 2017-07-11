COVID: UK variant spreading rapidly in Germany

The number of cases resulting from the coronavirus mutation first detected in the UK is doubling every week, officials say.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin Wednesday that the B117 coronavirus variant now accounts for 22% of all new infections in the country.
Two weeks ago, the number of cases resulting from the mutation first discovered in the UK was just 6%.
Citing data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, Spahn said:
"We must assume that the variant could soon become dominant here too," Spahn warned, adding that the percentage of cases resulting from that strain is said to be doubling every week. Another 1.5% of cases are caused by the similarly infectious South African mutation, he said.
