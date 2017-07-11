COVID: UK variant spreading rapidly in Germany

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin Wednesday that the B117 coronavirus variant now accounts for 22% of all new infections in the country.

Two weeks ago, the number of cases resulting from the mutation first discovered in the UK was just 6%.

What did the Health Minister say?

Citing data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, Spahn said:

Germany "must assume" the variant will soon become "dominant here."

The percentage of cases resulting from the variant is "doubling every week."

Another 1.5% of cases are caused by the variant first detected in South Africa.

Germany recently increased funding for laboratories doing sequencing work, in order to get a clearer picture of the spread of coronavirus variants in the country.

The entire nation is currently under a months-long lockdown which has seen non-essential businesses closed and private meetings limited to two households. The measures have substantially reduced the rate of infection, but Chancellor Angela Merkel and other government officials have said it is still too early to ease restrictions.

Officials fear that despite a reduction in the number of new cases, the highly infectious mutations could cause another surge in infections.

