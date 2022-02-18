COVID travel restrictions: France

Entry regulations

France is currently a country with high numbers of infections. Travelers may enter France if they can show proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative test result. Everyone must fill out an entry form stating that they don't have any COVID-19 symptoms. Since December 2021, non-EU arrivals are asked to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 or 48 hours depending on the country of origin, even if they have been vaccinated.

Unvaccinated individuals arriving from green list countries — currently all EU states in addition to Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and others — must present a negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals from scarlet red list countries (virus variant areas) may only enter France for a "compelling reason." They must take a COVID-19 test prior to and upon arrival, and quarantine for 10 days.

For detailed information on entry requirements, consult the French Foreign Ministry website

COVID rules for daily life

Hygiene and social distancing rules remain in place. A face mask must be worn in public areas and on public transport. This also applies for outdoor events.

Entry to cultural events, public venues, bars, restaurants, malls, hospitals and access to long-distance flights, trains and buses, however, is possible only for those in possession of a "Pass Vaccinal," a certificate showing you have received three vaccine shots, or have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Previously, people could gain access by presenting a negative coronavirus test, but that option has been removed for people over the age of 16. Children and teenagers who are not fully vaccinated with booster shots can gain access by testing negative in the past 24 hours with either a PCR or antigen test.

COVID tests in France are subject to a fee for foreign tourists. The test result is only valid for 24 hours. Tourists can also prove vaccination or recovery in other ways, such as with the CovPass app.

More information herefrom the French Foreign Ministry.

