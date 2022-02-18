 COVID travel restrictions: France | DW Travel | DW | 18.02.2022

Travel in times of COVID

COVID travel restrictions: France

Anyone traveling in Europe must expect pandemic-related restrictions. Many countries have tightened their measures because of the omicron variant, but some have relaxed them. Here are the current rules for France.

A picture taken on May 2, 2020 shows a bronze statue wearing a face mask, with the Eiffel Tower in the background

Entry regulations

France is currently a country with high numbers of infections. Travelers may enter France if they can show proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative test result. Everyone must fill out an entry form stating that they don't have any COVID-19 symptoms. Since December 2021, non-EU arrivals are asked to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 or 48 hours depending on the country of origin, even if they have been vaccinated.

Unvaccinated individuals arriving from green list countries — currently all EU states in addition to Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and others — must present a negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals from scarlet red list countries (virus variant areas) may only enter France for a "compelling reason." They must take a COVID-19 test prior to and upon arrival, and quarantine for 10 days.

For detailed information on entry requirements, consult the French Foreign Ministry website

Main article: What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries?

COVID rules for daily life 

Hygiene and social distancing rules remain in place. A face mask must be worn in public areas and on public transport. This also applies for outdoor events.

Entry to cultural events, public venues, bars, restaurants, malls, hospitals and access to long-distance flights, trains and buses, however, is possible only for those in possession of a "Pass Vaccinal," a certificate showing you have received three vaccine shots, or have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Previously, people could gain access by presenting a negative coronavirus test, but that option has been removed for people over the age of 16. Children and teenagers who are not fully vaccinated with booster shots can gain access by testing negative in the past 24 hours with either a PCR or antigen test.

COVID tests in France are subject to a fee for foreign tourists. The test result is only valid for 24 hours. Tourists can also prove vaccination or recovery in other ways, such as with the CovPass app.

More information herefrom the French Foreign Ministry.

  • View of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

    Iconic European cities: Paris

    You can't miss: The Eiffel Tower

    It's hard to miss the 324 meter (1,063 ft) high landmark built in 1889 by Gustave Eiffel to mark the centenary of the French Revolution. One of the world's most visited monuments attracting 7 million visitors a year, the tower has three floors accessible by lift: at 58 meters, 115 meters (with a view to the ground below), and at 275 meters. The more adventurous can climb the 1,665 steps!

  • Courtyard of the Louvre Museum with the glass pyramid in Paris, France

    Iconic European cities: Paris

    Must-see museum: The Louvre

    The Louvre is the most visited art museum in the world. Located in the heart of Paris, this historic building is a former royal palace, with an area of 210,000 square meters including over 60,000 for the exhibitions. The Louvre is huge and you could spend days here, so if time is tight skip the lines by booking a three hour highlight (Mona Lisa, Venus de Milo and the Winged Victory) guided tour.

  • People sitting in a museum looking at a large painting of water lillies, Paris, France

    Iconic European cities: Paris

    Other museums not to miss

    Art lovers can head to the Musee D'Orsay housed in a former train station — be sure to visit the cafe and watch time go by (literally) on the museum's giant transparent clockface — or the Orangerie, which is home to eight, tapestry-sized Nympheas or water lilies paintings. Enjoy sculptures at the Rodin museum, or take in modern art at the Centre Pompidou with its exposed pipes and air ducts.

  • Notre Dame Church and the River Seine seen at twilight, Paris, France

    Iconic European cities: Paris

    The small island where Paris was born

    The Pont Neuf links the mainland to Ile de la Cite where you will find the Conciergerie, a former medieval palace turned prison during the French revolution, and the famous Notre Dame cathedral. But that's currently closed after fire damage so head to the tiny church Sainte-Chapelle to admire its dazzling stained glass.

  • A couple holding hand walking in the Tuileries Garden, Paris, France

    Iconic European cities: Paris

    Explore the green spaces

    A favorite Parisian pastime is to flaner, or stroll. So why not check out Paris' green spaces? Among the city's impressive gardens are the Tuileries (pictured) next to the Louvre museum and the Luxembourg Gardens in the 6th arrondissement. If you want to escape fellow tourists, head to the Buttes Chaumont park in northeastern Paris, where locals go to find great views of the city and relax.

  • The finishing touches on the pass to plates of eggs Benedict in a restaurant

    Iconic European cities: Paris

    What to try: Foodwise everything!

    France is known the world over for its fine cuisine and one the best things to do in Paris is eat! From croissants and other baked treats to fois gras pate, oysters, snails and steak et frites. Desserts from glace ice cream to creme brulee are heavenly. And be sure not to miss the cheese and bread selection. Oh and don't forget the wine! A good way to sample all the treats is to take a food tour.

  • The eleborately decorated Grand Staircase at Paris Opera House, Franceas, Paris

    Iconic European cities: Paris

    Best place to enjoy music: The Palais Garnier Opera House

    Even if you can't afford tickets for a show, the opera house is an impressive building that is mostly overlooked by tourists. Built during the mid-to-late 1800's, the interior is filled with rich decoration and excessive ornamentation — think gold! If you really want to learn all the history of this amazing place, make sure to book a guided tour. You might even encounter the Phantom of the Opera!

  • View on Aveneue des Champs Elysees from the Arc de Triomphe, Paris, France

    Iconic European cities: Paris

    Best views of Paris

    The Eiffel Tower has one of the best views stretching beyond into the countryside. The 56th floor of Tour Montparnasse, meanwhile, offers great views of all of Paris. And the view from the Arc de Triomphe is not to be missed either as it displays the 12 avenues radiating from it, including the Champs-Elysees.

  • Steps leading up to the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris, France

    Iconic European cities: Paris

    Montmartre and Sacre Coeur

    Paris has many districts but one not to miss is Montmartre. Up on a hill it feels more like a village. Sacre-Coeur Basilica is one of its most famous attractions and to get there, maybe take a ride on the funiculaire Montmartre. After enjoying the views explore the Place du Tertre, the place to go if you want your portrait or caricature taken, or just enjoy the artistic cafes and boutiques.

  • People walking down an underground tunnel with walls of bones in the catacombs, Paris, France

    Iconic European cities: Paris

    Insider tip to avoid the crowds

    These places might not be over-run but are quintessentially Parisian: Go underground at the Sewer Museum or even the Catacombs (pictured). Hike the Promenade Plantee, a linear park built atop a disused railway line or walk among the dead in the famous Pere Lachaise or the lesser visited Montmartre cemetery. And when its dark, find a quiet spot to watch the Eiffel Tower nightly light show.

    Author: Susan Bonney-Cox


