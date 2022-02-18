 COVID travel restrictions: Denmark | DW Travel | DW | 18.02.2022

Travel in times of COVID

COVID travel restrictions: Denmark

Pandemic related travel restrictions still apply in many countries. Here is how Denmark is responding to the current situation.

Colorful buildings alongside the Copenhagen harbor, Denmark.

Denmark has lifted nearly all COVID restrictions

Entry regulations

Denmark has become the first EU country to lift nearly all COVID restrictions. Persons from EU/Schengen countries may the enter provided they are fully vaccinated, or have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Unvaccinated arrivals must take a pre-departure test or a test within 24 hours of arriving in Denmark. Those entering from designated high-risk countries must only present a negative test if they have not been vaccinated or have not recently recovered from COVID-19.

All other travelers coming from high-risk countries must then self-isolate and take a test after 24 hours. The quarantine may be ended with a negative PCR test result on day six after entry. 

Main article: What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries?

COVID rules for daily life

While cases remain high in Denmark, the government has said the country's high vaccination rate means COVID-19 is no longer a "critical threat." As of February 1, there are no domestic COVID-19 restrictions in Denmark. Yet authorities encourage mask wearing and ask that only those with COVID passes enter hospitals and elderly care facilities. It is also still possible for cultural institutions and private businesses, for example, to limit entry to those who have either been recently vaccinated or have recovered from coronavirus, so be sure to have the required documents with you at all times.

More information here 

Lighthouse Hirtshals Fyr in Denmark.

Denmark offers plenty of space to keep distance from others

