COVID travel restrictions: Croatia

Entry regulations

To enter Croatia, arrivals from EU countries and the Schengen zone must present the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Alternatively, they may produce a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result, an official certificate showing they have received two doses of an EU-endorsed vaccine, or a certificate confirming that they have recovered from COVID-19 and have received one dose of a vaccine. Children under the age of twelve are exempt from presenting proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test result.

Third-country nationals may enter Croatia only if they have pressing grounds for doing so.

Upon entry, travelers must register their contact details and where they will be staying in Croatia. The Croatian Ministry of the Interior recommends that contact and residence data be submitted online in advance to avoid wait times upon entry.

COVID rules for daily life

Cafes, bars, restaurants and bakeries are open. Individuals must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Cinemas, museums, theaters and other such venues are operating with limited capacity and shorter opening hours. There is also a ban on the sale of alcohol at night.

If a distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained outdoors, wearing a face covering is mandatory.

