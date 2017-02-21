COVID Travel Diaries: On tour in Germany in times of coronavirus

The bags are packed, the itinerary is set — the adventure can begin. DW journalists Emily Gordine and Olivera Zivkovic will travel across Germany by camper van for two weeks and share their travel experiences in COVID-19 times. What is possible and what is not? What do you need to know if you want to take a holiday in Germany this year?

Last preparations for their camping tour through Germany

The young women have extensively planned their journey. They'll start their tour on the Baltic Sea island of Rügen, travel to Berlin and Saxon Switzerland. From there they will continue to Bamberg, Munich, and then to Neuschwanstein Castle in the Allgäu. From the Baltic Sea to the Alps — 1,300 kilometers (800 miles), six stops.

In this picture gallery Emily and Olivera will post an update of their experiences every day:

COVID Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany Day 1: Let's hit the road! Today our trip through Germany begins — we'll be traveling from the Baltic Sea to the Alps! Camping holidays are extremely popular this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, it was not easy to book a camper van, but we finally managed to get one in Leipzig. Today we'll take the train from Berlin to the pick-up station. The camper van will be our mobile holiday home for two weeks. Author: Emily Gordine, Olivera Zivkovic



If you would like to learn more about their journey, follow us on Instagram @dw_travel. Here the two journalists will post stories, pictures and videos.

Alongside the trip we will be holding a giveaway for the board game "Ticket to Ride," in which you travel through Germany step by step.

Win the game "Ticket to Ride"!

During the tour we will publish several raffle posts on Instagram, which you only have to like and comment on — and by doing so you'll have the chance to win!

We look forward to following their journey and sharing their challenges. If you have any questions for the two regarding their trip, we also want to know!

Here's more on the two travelers:

Olivera Zivkovic

Olivera Zivkovic

I am a 27-year-old Serbian journo from Belgrade, where I studied politics. When I was 17 I decided that media would be my future, driven by my fascination for the benefits that journalism can have for society.

The desire to continue my studies and to experience living abroad brought me to Germany, where I finished my master's studies in journalism. Now I am based in Berlin where I work for DW. When I am not a nerdy journalist, I enjoy stand-up comedy, endless walks and conversations, weekend long-read articles, food in all shapes and sizes, and outdoor activities and sports.

Emily Gordine

Emily Gordine

My name is Emily and I'm a 26-year-old journalist with a Bridget Jones attitude. Born and bred in Germany, I grew up to a British dad and a German-Australian mum. At school I caught a first glimpse of journalism, working behind the scenes and in front of the camera at the kids' news channel "logo!" in Mainz, which I thoroughly enjoyed. I studied economics and international relations at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland before heading to London for my master's.

Fish and chips as well as a deep-fried mars bar will forever be my guilty pleasures. In my free time, I love to read — especially Chimanda Ngozi Adichie and Sally Rooney.

I've been working for DW now since September and can't wait to set out on this next adventure!

Here you'll get a first impression of our tour:

