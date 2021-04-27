Covid surge in India: What you need to know

India leads the world in daily number of new infections, now accounting for more than one-third of global COVID-19 cases. What is behind the surge?
India's second coronavirus wave has surpassed global records. On April 27, the country reported more than 17.6 million confirmed infections, while the number of deaths reached 197,000 since the pandemic began. The country now accounts for well over 30% of global COVID-19 cases.
DW takes a closer look at the surge in infections, the mutations and how the situation in India has quickly spiraled into a health disaster.
Coronavirus infections in India have been hitting record peaks for the past few days and the death toll has been on the rise. But the official death count doesn't tell the full story, say experts.
The latest variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus, dubbed B.1.617, was first found in India and then in other countries around the world. It is still unclear how dangerous it is.
The B.1.617 variant raised alarms after it was identified as a double mutant. But the fact that both mutations occur together does not necessarily mean that this variant is also twice as infectious or dangerous.
New COVID infections in India are reaching record levels, and the health care system is being stretched to breaking point. Health expert Gautam Menon tells DW what went wrong, and when we can expect the surge to end.