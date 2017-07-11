 COVID pandemic reshuffles list of busiest airports | News | DW | 22.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

COVID pandemic reshuffles list of busiest airports

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt travel around the globe. As a result, the 2020 ranking for the busiest airports in the world has been thrown on its head, with several big winners in China.

An airplane, type Flugzeug Boeing 737-800 taking off from the Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport in China.

Almost 30 Millionen less passengers have arrived and departed from the Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport in China.

According to the airport trade organization Airports Council International (ACI), the Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport in China recorded the most passenger traffic in 2020. 

In the preliminary world airport traffic rankings, seven of the world's top 10 busiest airports were in China. The former world's busiest airport — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the United States — fell to No. 2 in the rankings after more than 20 years in the top spot.

That said, 2020's figures could prove anomalous, to put it mildly. The dramatic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on international and domestic air traffic is evident:

"The impact of the COVID-19 on global passenger traffic pandemic brought aviation to a virtual standstill in 2020 and we continue to face an existential threat," ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

Watch video 01:49

China introduces 'health passport' for travel

Different regions, different chances and limitations

While the world’s top 10 busiest airports lost 45.7% of passenger traffic, the overall worldwide impact was around 65%. 

"The findings show that the impact remains uneven with different regions experiencing different challenges and requiring different policy decisions and support from governments to lay the foundation for recovery," de Oliveira said.

As China got COVID under control relatively quickly, its already-booming domestic tourism industry enjoyed a boost as people sought holidays within China's borders to avoid travel restrictions further afield.

A prime example: Hongqiao International Airport in China moved from 46th position in 2019 to the 9th in 2020.

Watch video 02:36

What can we learn from China's pandemic response?

No European airports were part of 2020's top 10, while London Heathrow and Paris were in the 2019 rankings. Dubai and Tokyo also dropped off the list in 2020.

In addition to the number 2 spot Atlanta, two other airports in the United States made it into the top 10: Dallas/Fort Worth International at No. 4 (up from No. 10 in 2019) and Denver International at No. 7 (up from No. 16 in 2019).

2020's busiest airports for passenger traffic

Graphic showing the 2019 and 2020 top 10 busiest airports and the change in passenger traffic

Although China logged the first coronavirus cases, it also had the situation back under comparative control far faster than most

1. Guangzhou (CAN) -- 43.8 million passengers in 2020; traffic down 40% from 2019

2. Atlanta (ATL) -- 42.9 million passengers; down 61%

3. Chengdu (CTU) -- 40.7 million passengers; down 27%

4. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) -- 39.4 million passengers; down 48%

5. Shenzhen (SZX) -- 37.9 million passengers; down 28%

6. Beijing (PEK) -- 34.5 million passengers; down 66%

7. Denver (DEN) -- 33.7 million passengers; down 51% 

8. Kunming (KMG) -- 33 million passengers; down 31%

9. Shanghai (SHA) -- 31.2 million passengers; down 32%

10. Xi'an (XIY) -- 31.1 million passengers; down 34%

More passengers, more money

For airports, revenues are tightly linked to traffic levels. But their fixed costs remain largely the same even as traffic decreases.

Even with reduced operations, the closure of terminals and staff layoffs, this imbalance remains.

"There is no denying the current economic realities — and the financial shortfall they create — that airports face," Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. "Airports are economic generators, bringing socio-economic benefits and jobs to the communities they serve, and governments need to provide the necessary financial alleviation and assistance to suit local circumstances."

ACI doesn't expect global passenger traffic to recover to 2019 levels before 2024. 

"A sustained global recovery will only be realized with an escalation of vaccination campaigns, the continued development of digital health passes and coordinated and cohesive policy support from governments," ACI Director General de Oliveira said.

DW recommends

Germany: COVID test now required for all flight arrivals

All passengers flying into Germany are now required to provide a negative COVID test before boarding. The change is regardless of the virus risk level in the country of origin.  

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide. Travelers are particularly affected, as are people working in tourism. Here are the latest developments.  

Advertisement