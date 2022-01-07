COVID: Omicron's impact on cultural events

With COVID infection rates soaring around the world, several big events have been called off or rescheduled. Here is a list:

Grammys: Preparations for the popular music awards ceremony, originally planned for January 31 in Los Angeles, were in full swing until a surge in COVID cases in the United States forced organizers to reschedule the event. New dates have yet to be announced.

Golden Globes: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the awards, recently announced a very stripped-down version of the ceremony. The prizes will be announced on Sunday, January 9, in Beverly Hills. There will be no audience, other than select members and grantees, who will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative test to be able to attend the event. The guests will be masked and socially distanced, and there will be no red carpet. The event will not be livestreamed and the winners will be posted on the association's social media accounts and on its website as they are announced.

Women make history at the 2021 Grammys A historic night for Beyonce The 2021 Grammy Awards was a historic event — and not just because it took place outside and with few in-person attendees, due to the coronavirus. Superstar Beyonce made history when she won best R&B performance for "Black Parade," along with 3 other awards, making her the most decorated woman in Grammy history. Just one question remains: Will she have enough space for all her 28 trophies?

Women make history at the 2021 Grammys Album of the year: Taylor Swift Women were front and center among the winners of the 63rd Grammy Awards, with the four top prizes all going women. The award for album of the year went to Taylor Swift for "Folklore," making her the first female performer to win the prize three times; she previously took home the award in 2010 and 2015. She also performed during the ceremony, singing songs "Cardigan" and "August" from the album.

Women make history at the 2021 Grammys Record of the year: Billie Eilish Billie Eilish may only be 19 years old, but she has already won seven Grammys, including two at the 2021 award ceremony. Her song "Everything I wanted" earned record of the year, while "No Time to Die," the title song of the newest James Bond film, which she wrote with brother Finneas, won the Grammy for best song for visual media.

Women make history at the 2021 Grammys Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion Right at the start of the multihour award gala, American rapper and singer-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion won the best new artist prize. Her song "Savage" (featuring Beyonce) also earned her the best rap performance and best rap song Grammys, making her the first female rapper honored in the latter category.

Women make history at the 2021 Grammys Song of the year: H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas R&B singer H.E.R, Tiara Thomas and Dernst Emile II wrote the song "I can't breathe" in the aftermath of George Floyd's death from police violence in May 2020; his last words became a motto for the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the title of the single that H.E.R. performed. Thomas (right) and H.E.R. (left) accepted the trophy for song of the year at the 2021 Grammys.

Women make history at the 2021 Grammys Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Gudnadottir The Grammys, presented by the Recording Academy, are considered the US music industry's top awards. The categories include everything from jazz to Latin to classical to spoken album. In the category best score soundtrack for visual media, composer Hildur Gudnadottir took home the prize for the second year running, this time for her music for the film "Joker." She accepted her trophy virtually.

Women make history at the 2021 Grammys Best improvised jazz solo: Chick Corea The 2021 Grammys were awarded in 83 categories, including jazz. Composer and keyboardist Chick Corea (above), who died in February 2021, posthumously received two Grammys: best solo jazz improvisation for the song "All Blues" and best jazz instrumental album for "Trilogy 2." The awards were shared with musicians Christian McBride and Brian Blade.

Women make history at the 2021 Grammys Best global music album: Burna Boy In his song "Level Up," Nigerian rapper and singer-songwriter Burna Boy sings, "I remember when I couldn't level up/'cause the Grammys had me feeling sick as f***" Yet after winning best global music album for "Twice as Tall," he may be feeling different! He was nominated last year in the same category but didn't win. Burna Boy also performed in the 2021 premiere ceremony.

Women make history at the 2021 Grammys Best Latin pop: Bad Bunny Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny scored his first win after five nominations when he took home the award for best Latin pop or urban album for his 2020 release, "YHLQMDLG." He was also nominated for best pop duo/group performance. It was a memorable evening for him, as he presented his hit song "Dakiti" on a glowing neon stage and also accepted his Grammy trophy in a unique eared hat. Author: Cristina Burack, Maria John Sánchez



Sundance Film Festival: Initially planned as a hybrid of both virtual and in-person screenings in Park City, Utah, the largest independent film festival in the US has decided to hold the entire event online only. It runs from January 20 to 30.

Berlinale: Rising omicron cases in Germany have not yet prompted the festival's organizers to move the event online. The festival is set to take place from February 10-20 with on-site screenings — but no parties.

Cologne Carnival: The 2022 Carnival — one of the largest street festivals in Europe — begins on February 22 with the Weiberfastnacht (Carnival's "women's day") and ends on Rose Monday, which falls on February 28 this year. Following last year's scaled-down version, organizers are looking into how they can let the parades take place safely despite growing infection rates.

German carnival season kicks off amid pandemic The significance of all those elevens Since the Middle Ages, the number 11 has represented excess and sin. A number with repeated digits is known as a "Schnapszahl" (schnapps number) in German. Alas, this year, carnival revelers will have to go easy on the booze and heed plenty of coronavirus safety regulations.

German carnival season kicks off amid pandemic The Hoppeditz awakens This jester-like figure is typical of Düsseldorf. At 11:11 a.m. on the dot, the Hoppeditz climbs out of a mustard pot in front of the town hall and heralds the start of the fifth season. This year, merrymakers must show proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to attend the celebrations. Organizers want to minimize the coronavirus infection risk.

German carnival season kicks off amid pandemic The Cologne triumvirate Cologne’s Carnival triumvirate — known as the Kölner Dreigestirn — has had to cancel all of its appointments this year: The Prince has tested positive for the coronavirus. The symbolic trio of virgin, prince, and farmer takes over the regency of the cathedral city in place of a carnival prince and princess. The 2G rule applies in Cologne.

German carnival season kicks off amid pandemic Swollen heads in Mainz Mainz carnival season opens with cries of "Helau." These typical giant papier-mache heads called "Schwellköppe," or "swollen heads," are always part of the big procession. To prevent the celebrations from turning in a superspreader event this year, attendees must buy tickets and show proof of vaccination or recent recovery.

German carnival season kicks off amid pandemic Carnival in Cottbus Rumor has it that carnival is celebrated only in western Germany. But the eastern German city of Cottbus proves that's not the case. On 11/11, the dancers known as Funkenmariechen kick up their heels and the mayor hands over the key to the city. Merrymakers must, however, don face masks and socially distance.

German carnival season kicks off amid pandemic Carnival stage shows After the raucous beginning of the carnival season on 11/11, things quiet down during Advent. But in the new year, revelers turn up the volume again: the carnival societies invite people to their large stage shows and balls. Yet due to the pandemic, it's unclear if these major events will go ahead.

German carnival season kicks off amid pandemic Weiberfastnacht On Weiberfastnacht, Old Wives' Day, carnival really gets into gear. On Thursday before Shrove Monday — at 11:11 a.m., of course — women storm the town halls. The street carnival takes off and revellers party on the streets and squares. The six "crazy days" begin.

German carnival season kicks off amid pandemic Smooching Of course, men can also party along on Weiberfastnacht, but they should watch out: traditionally women chop off their neckties. Still, at least they get a "Bützchen," or "little kiss," in exchange, as a sign that it's all in good fun.

German carnival season kicks off amid pandemic Rose Monday The parades on Rose Monday, or Shrove Monday, are the highlight of the carnival season, especially in the Rhineland cities. Thousands of onlookers line the streets to watch the themed floats go by, while revelers on the floats throw flowers and sweets to the crowd.

German carnival season kicks off amid pandemic Swabian-Alemannic Fasnet The hand-carved masks are already an unmistakable sign that carnival in southwestern Germany differs from that on the Rhine. The large processions on Shrove Monday and Tuesday are called Narrensprünge — literally "fools' jump." Participants hop and jump through the streets. Rottweil's Narrensprung is famous.

German carnival season kicks off amid pandemic Ash Wednesday The Hoppeditz opens the carnival season in Düsseldorf and also ends it. Traditionally the roguish figure is burned in effigy or buried in a coffin on Ash Wednesday amid weeping and wailing. It's coupled with the hope that the Hoppeditz will rise again and usher in the "fifth season" the next time November 11th rolls around. Author: Kerstin Schmidt (ms)



Düsseldorf Carnival: The capital of North Rhine-Westphalia and Cologne's "archrival" when it comes to Carnival customs and traditions, Düsseldorf plans to organize the traditional Rose Monday parade on May 29, instead of February 25.

Rio Carnival: This year's festivities, set from February 25 to March 5, will be rather muted following rising cases of the omicron variant. The Brazilian city's mayor has announced that some major Carnival events would take place, but organized street parties, or "blocos," will be canceled. The Sapucai carnival, a parade performed by Rio's Carnival schools, will still go ahead.

Preparations for Rio's 2022 Carnival were still underway in November

Chinese New Year: Festivities for China's biggest holiday marking the beginning of the Lunar New Year on February 1 have been massively restricted amid surging infections. The event is traditionally known as the world's largest annual human migration, as millions of people head home. But this year, residents have been urged to restrain from traveling during the upcoming spring holiday season. The Beijing Winter Olympics follow soon after, posing a health challenge for China as many foreign visitors, including the athletes, will be traveling to the country.

Max Ophüls Film Festival: Considered the most important newcomer film festival in the German-speaking world, the event is held for the 43rd time this year. According to current information, will take place with online and in-person events from January 16 to 26 in the western German city of Saarbrücken and selected cinemas in the state of Saarland.

Oktoberfest : It's still a long way off, but Germany's largest and perhaps most popular beer festival may take place in the summer this year instead of at the end of September. The idea is still being discussed, with critics skeptical of the festivities clashing with the summer holidays.

What will travel be like in 2022? January: Enjoy winter sports In winter, people are drawn to the snow. One of the most popular destinations is the Zugspitze. In good weather, a panoramic view of Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Italy is possible from Germany's highest mountain. Skiing and snowboarding are possible here, but only for people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered. Also, masks must be worn.

What will travel be like in 2022? February: Celebrate carnival Normally, Germany is very colorful in February, when the carnival revelers parade through the streets. In 2022, however, the traditional Rose Monday parade will not take place in the carnival stronghold of Cologne as usual, but instead a small Rose Monday festival is to be celebrated on February 28. Bonn and Aachen are also looking at how they can mark carnival in 2022 despite the pandemic.

What will travel be like in 2022? March: Go on a spring hike One of the warmest places in Germany can be found in the southwestern Breisgau region. So, if you want to take in the first rays of sunshine in spring, we recommend a hike along the Kaiserstuhl trail near Freiburg. Between the Black Forest and the Rhine River, you can spot the first plants blooming around this time of year.

What will travel be like in 2022? April: Admire the cherry blossoms Cherry blossom season is best known in Japan, but there are also hanami spots in Germany where lush pink and white blossoms bloom in the spring. Hanami means "to look at blossoms" and refers to the tradition of celebrating the cherry blossom festival. Top spots for this are the town hall of Altona in Hamburg, the Bösebrücke bridge in Berlin and Heerstrasse street in Bonn.

What will travel be like in 2022? May: See the Oberammergau Passion Play Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 42nd Oberammergau Passion Play in 2020 had to be postponed by two years. Now, it is set to begin on May 14, 2022, and run through to October 2. Since 1634, the people of Oberammergau have been reenacting the last five days in the life of Jesus in a performance lasting several hours.

What will travel be like in 2022? June: Attend Documenta art fair On June 18, Kassel's cityscape will change. That's when the 15th edition of Documenta, the world's most important array of contemporary art exhibitions, held every five years, is set to begin. This one will be held under the motto "lumbung," which in Indonesian means a communal rice barn where surplus crops are stored for the benefit of the community.

What will travel be like in 2022? July: Go camping In summer, it's especially appealing to travel around in a campervan, or go camping. Head for Germany's North Sea and the Baltic Sea if you're into big skies and sandy beaches. On the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn, there are several campsites that are ideally located, such as the Miramar or Fehmarnbelt sites.

What will travel be like in 2022? August: Take a dip in a lake In August it can get so hot that cooling down is absolutely necessary. Fortunately, there are numerous lakes all over the country that a perfect for a refreshing swim. Berlin's Wannsee is a very popular option.

What will travel be like in 2022? September: Enjoy the Oktoberfest (hopefully) In 2020 and 2021, the Wiesn — as the Oktoberfest is locally called — had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2022, it is scheduled to take place again and is planned for the period between September 17 and October 3. The world's largest folk festival has been held on the Theresienwiese in Munich since 1810 and is considered an important economic factor for the city.

What will travel be like in 2022? October: Go on an autumn hike When it gets a bit cooler in October, hiking is always a good idea. The autumnal colors can be admired in the region Bohemian Switzerland, just across the border in the Czech Republic. If you want to see something different than the Bastei Bridge, you should walk through the Edmundsklamm (picture). There is a mystical atmosphere here in the morning, when the fog is just lifting.

What will travel be like in 2022? November: Take a city break November is the perfect time to visit Germany's smaller cities and experience their winter charm. The cozy old towns in places like Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Heidelberg or even Hameln in Lower Saxony (pictured) are particularly beautiful. The town, where the legend of the Pied Piper is set, attracts visitors with its timber-framed houses and winding alleyways.

What will travel be like in 2022? December: Get into the festive spirit In December, Germany will presumably be colorfully decorated and illuminated again as the holiday season begins. The opening of the traditional Christmas markets should spark the festive spirit. But whether or under what circumstances the markets will actually be able to open again, nobody knows. Author: Sophie Dissemond



Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier