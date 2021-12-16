COVID: Omicron is unstoppable now

So, that's that: It won't be a Merry Christmas after all.

It's only a matter of time before we're hit by the full force of omicron infections — a case of "not if but when." And it won't take long. That's what three of Germany's top researchers said during a virtual press briefing held on Wednesday (15.12.2021).

Christoph Neumann-Haefelin, an immunologist at the University Medical Center Freiburg, said omicron was likely to become the dominant variant of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, by mid-January. It will have superseded the delta variant, which until now has been one of the most infectious since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Neumann-Haefelin predicts that infection rates will shoot up dramatically — possibly causing hundreds of thousands of infections per day.

The researchers have been looking at international data as a basis for their dark prognosis. Take for instance the United Kingdom: Omicron infection rates are doubling there every two to three days.

Dirk Brockmann, a physicist at Humboldt University of Berlin, says that's a factor of three to four times higher than infection rates with previous variants.

Experts in the UK estimate that new infections with omicron could go as high as between 400,000 to 700,000 cases per day.

They think it's possible that 20-34 million people could get infected with omicron between now in December 2021 and April 2022. That's about half of the UK population. And that's despite reinforced rules on social distancing, medical masks, school closures, and more.

"I'd be surprised if we didn't see a similar situation here in Germany," said Brockmann.

Governments must act now

Brockmann said politicians had to act immediately to set up emergency plans for a range of scenarios. And set them in motion.

"We have to slow the spread of the virus to limit the damage," said Brockmann. But, he said, it was impossible to stop it outright.

The experts say communities will have to reduce social contacts and people's movements drastically, similar to what we did in the very first lockdowns.

"But we'd have to do a whole lot more, given the speed with which this variant is spreading," Brockmann said.

At risk even if you're boosted

Omicron is not only more infectious than other variants of the coronavirus, it can also evade our human immune responses — what the experts call "immune escape."

That means that people who are double jabbed, and even those who have had booster shots, can still get infected.

A booster jab will pump up your protection to 70-75% and it will also reduce your risk of a severe infection. But that could also lend you a false sense of security, said Sandra Ciesek, director of the Institute of Medical Virology at the University Hospital Frankfurt.

Ciesek said while it was important to get the unvaccinated vaccinated, first jabs would not be enough to fight off omicron.

"It takes many weeks for the immune system to develop a defense," she said. "The virus moves faster than that."

Omicron is more dangerous than people think

Ciesek went on to say that omicron was likely to be just as dangerous as other variants of the virus — despite some reports that suggested it may only cause mild infections.

Initial data from the UK and Denmark show that hospitalization rates for people infected with omicron are not much different from those among people who get the delta variant.

At the start of the omicron wave, reports from South Africa had let us hope that the variant was less dangerous than delta. Many people there experienced mild infections.

But since then, an increasing number of people infected with omicron have had to be hospitalized. The UK was the first country to report a death with omicron.

Ciesek said it was hard to compare the European situation with that in South Africa, where the population is on average younger, and where many people had had a previous coronavirus infection.

Health systems may collapse

If infection rates continue to rise dramatically, health systems may well collapse.

Take, for example, the UK again: Estimated hospitalizations of between 3-5,000 people would put a strain on the "entire machinery," said Brockmann.

Many hospitals are struggling as it is and they won't be able to accept many more patients, especially as more patients means a higher risk of medical personnel getting infected as well.

Brockmann said we could see a cascade of effects and not all of them are predictable.

So, the German researchers are calling on politicians to act decisively. Time was running out, said Brockmann.

Ciesek said she felt that Germany was ill-prepared. The virologist said she was very concerned about the situation.

Granted, these are worst-case scenarios. But it would not be enough to just hope that omicron shows itself to be less dangerous than other variants in the end, the three experts agreed.

Neumann-Haefelin said hoping that would be like "walking into a catastrophe with open eyes."

This article was translated from German by Zulfikar Abbany, Editor: Fabian Schmidt