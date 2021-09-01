South Africa warns of new C.1.2 coronavirus variant

Researchers in South Africa are closely monitoring a new SARS-CoV-2 variant that shows similar features to highly transmissible variants of concern.
In a study awaiting peer review, scientists found the new variant, called C.1.2, contains some mutations seen in other variants, such as alpha, beta and gamma, that spread faster and wider and are not as responsive to current vaccines.
It is not yet known how C.1.2's combination of mutations affects the behavior of the virus exactly, said Richard Lessells, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa who contributed to the study.
"We are monitoring how it is spreading and doing the laboratory studies to understand whether this combination of mutations has an important functional effect on the virus — particularly in terms of enhanced transmissibility or partial immune evasion," Lessells told DW.
Not widespread yet
C.1.2 has been detected in six out of nine provinces in South Africa, as well as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, England, China, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland.
It was first identified in May 2021 and evolved from C.1 — one of the lineages that dominated the first wave of coronavirus infections in South Africa. C1 has not been detected in South Africa since January 2021, the study noted.
Based on recent sampling, C.1.2 only accounts for about 2 to 3% of genomes in South Africa's surveillance program, said Lessells, while delta is responsible for more than 90% of infections in the country, according to data from the data-sharing initiative GISAID.
"There is no evidence at the moment that [C.1.2] is spreading widely in any other location outside South Africa," Lessells told DW.
A reminder for vaccine equity
Researchers say it is still unclear whether the C.1.2 variant will become more problematic.
But it is a reminder that the pandemic is far from over in many parts of the world and new variants will emerge wherever the virus is spreading at high levels.
"That's why we push the point about a global response and particularly vaccine equity — the importance of getting vaccines into arms across the world," Lessells told DW.
Based on the scientists' understanding of the genetic mutations in C.1.2, they would still expect the available vaccines to protect against severe disease, hospitalization and death, the scientist added.
Third wave
COVID infections have risen exponentially in Southeast Asia in the past few months. Countries such as Laos, Thailand and Vietnam had avoided large-scale outbreaks in 2020, but they are now struggling to cope with the devastating new wave. Indonesia, for instance, has been hit hard by a third wave, with the number of deaths also rising in the country.
Chaos and devastation in Indonesia
As of Sunday, Indonesia had reported 73,582 COVID-related deaths and more than 2.8 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Last week, the country surpassed India and Brazil as the world's leader in new infection rates. Experts say the actual number of cases could be much higher. Citizens are desperately searching for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds.
Delta at large
Indonesia's health care system and hospitals are struggling to keep up with an influx of new COVID patients. With a population of some 270 million, the country was severely hit by the outbreak after the Eid celebration in May, which saw millions of people travel to celebrate the Ramadan. That outbreak has been made worse, as cases surge during the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.
From good to worse
In 2020, Vietnamese officials were praised for efficiently containing the coronavirus spread in the country. But, with the delta variant, which was identified in India, taking hold in the region, the number of infections is on the rise in the country. The government has now put the entire southern region in a two-week lockdown, as confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the third day in a row.
Anger against authorities
Thai protesters are calling for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down over alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demonstrations are taking place as the kingdom registers record levels of coronavirus infections, with hospitals under severe strain. Thailand has reported nearly 90% of its total number of cases and 95% of its deaths since the pandemic began since April.
Thai tourism in tatters
Thailand's tourism sector has also been hit badly by the pandemic. With Bangkok and its surrounding provinces struggling to deal with the COVID-19 surge, the government is pushing ahead with its plans to reopen the popular resort island of Phuket in a bid to salvage the economy.
Slow vaccine rollout
The Thai government has been slow to procure vaccines. The Southeast Asian country began vaccinating front-line workers in February and kicked off a mass vaccination campaign in June by administering locally produced Oxford-AstraZeneca shots and importing the Chinese-made Sinovac doses. The vaccination drive has so far been slow and erratic.
Desperate measures
Malaysians, too, are struggling amid COVID lockdowns. Some of them have come up with a novel way to ask for help; they are flying white flags outside their homes to signal distress. The #benderaputih — or white flag — campaign has gained momentum on social media. The country has been under a nationwide lockdown since June 1 to curtail a surge of COVID infections.
COVID and the coup
The military coup has disrupted people's access to health care facilities in Myanmar. Many doctors have refused to work in hospitals to show their opposition to the junta. The UN has warned that the country can become a "superspreader state" because of increasing infections and a slow vaccination drive.
Herd immunity, a distant dream
Like other Southeast Asia countries, the Philippines is facing a limited vaccine supply and a slow vaccine rollout. Health experts say the country may be among the last ones in the region to reach herd immunity against the virus. At the current pace of vaccination, authorities might take two or more years to vaccinate at least 75% of the population.