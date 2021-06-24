 BioNTech and Moderna: Heart inflammation after mRNA vaccinations | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 24.06.2021

Science

BioNTech and Moderna: Heart inflammation after mRNA vaccinations

The US Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that myocarditis and pericarditis can occur after mRNA vaccination among young people. But the cases are rare. Medical experts continue to advise vaccination.

Graphic of a human heart in the upper torso.

The risks of a heart inflammation are much higher in the case of COVID-19 then after a vaccination

Since the end of April, we've known that cases of heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis) can also occur in young and athletic people  after COVID-19 vaccinations with mRNA vaccines. Health authorities in Israel were the first to report this. By that stage, they were already well advanced in their vaccination campaign and also had extensive patient data.

Now, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reported on June 23, 2021 that there have been more than 1000 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (an inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) in the United States since April following mRNA vaccination against COVID-19. The CDC treat these cases as vaccine side effects. The vaccines were from BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna. 

Most of those affected were adolescents and young adults  over 16. And the cases typically occurred within a few days of the second vaccination. The CDC statement said "most patients who received care responded well to treatment and rest and quickly felt better."

Inflammation usually follows infection

Inflammation of the heart muscle or pericardium does not just occur as a vaccination side effect. It can affect healthy and athletic people and, in some cases, can even be life-threatening.

This danger is particularly great if, for example, endurance athletes do not recognize an infection or do not take it seriously and continue to exercise when their bodies require rest.

A demonstrator lays down a velvet heart to mourn COVID-19 victims in Brazil.

A memorial for COVID-19 victims in Brazil. Doctors say getting vaccinated is still the best protection we have.

The most common triggers  are viruses, especially cold viruses (adenoviruses and coxsackie viruses), herpes viruses or flu viruses. SARS-CoV-2 also frequently causes the two forms of cardiac inflammation in COVID-19. Usually, the inflammation is a result of the body's immune response to the virus.

Consequently, autoimmune diseases can also trigger such inflammation, as can drugs, environmental toxins, such as heavy metals or radioactive substances, or injuries. Fungal infections also pose a risk, especially for people taking immunosuppressive drugs, such as HIV patients. 

Watch video 12:05

COVID-19 Special: Coronavirus and the long-term side effects

What symptoms should I look out for?

After a vaccination, anyone who feels chest pain, is short of breath or feels that their heart or pulse is beating particularly fast, fluttering or pounding, should see a doctor. These symptoms are a warning signal, especially during the first week after vaccination.

Should I still have myself or my child vaccinated?

One is many times more likely to suffer a serious heart infection after a COVID-19 illness than after a COVID-19 vaccination. Moreover, in the cases reported from the US, the heart infections usually healed after the vaccinations.

In this respect, the CDC continue to recommend the COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older. It's also important to get the second vaccine dose to have full vaccine protection, the agency says.

The German Standing Committee on Vaccination (StIKo) has not yet made a general recommendation for children and adolescents, even though the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine has already been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for people 12 years and older. Parents are therefore free to have their children vaccinated after consulting their doctor.

In any case, parents of children or young adults with certain pre-existing conditions should speak to doctor before vaccination.

  • Symbolbild Aktive Familie

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    More love for your heart

    An international study found many of us believe only older people are at risk of heart attacks - and as a result, that only older people have to be careful. But the German Heart Foundation says that's not true. The earlier you start looking after your heart - through an active lifestyle and healthy diet - the better. After all, you've only got one heart!

  • Flash-Galerie Herzschlag EKG

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Nifty little pump

    The heart is a marvel of technology. The fist-sized, hollow muscle contracts about 70 times per minute, pumping up to 10,000 liters of blood through the body. And it does that your whole life. If necessary, the heart can pump about five times that much blood - for instance, when we are jogging.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Real muscle work

    The heart may be "just" a muscle - but it's a very special one. Like the muscles in your legs and arms, it can contract as fast and with as much power. But the heart has incredible stamina, and never gets tired. What's more, all heart muscle cells are linked, so they contract in unison.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Life saver

    If a heart beats slower than it should, a patient can be fitted with a pacemaker. First implanted in 1958, the device sends electrical impulses to the heart muscle. These days, pacemakers can function for from five to 12 years - on average, about eight.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Open-heart surgery

    To operate on a heart, surgeons have to stop it temporarily. This halts the circulation of blood - which would technically be fatal. But in the 1950s, scientists were able to solve this problem by developing the heart-lung machine. That machine takes over the function of the heart and lungs, enriching the blood with oxygen and pumping it through the body.

  • Herzkatheter-Untersuchung

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    The heart via the groin

    Modern medicine allows doctors to examine and perform surgery on the heart without cutting open the patient's ribcage. Instead, an intracardiac catheter - more or less a thin plastic tube - is inserted through veins and arteries in the groin, the elbow or the wrist. This tube is then pushed into the heart, requiring only local anesthesia.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Foldable heart valve

    If a heart valve is not working or worn out, you need a new one. Doctors might use a biological replacement from pigs, and mechanical heart valves made from metal are also an alternative. Modern artificial heart valves are foldable (pictured above) and can be inserted in endoscopic surgery via a catheter. This way, no open-heart operation is needed.

  • Das menschliche Herz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Putting heart into it

    The first heart transplantation took place in 1967 - quite a sensation, back then. Nowadays, this operation is no longer a rarity. Every year, surgeons around the world transplant several thousand donor hearts from people who have died. The patients who receive a donor heart, however, have to take medication for the rest of their lives to prevent their own body from rejecting the foreign organ.

  • Kunstherz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    A pump inside

    Donor hearts are rare, and there are waiting lists for recipients. If a heart is not working properly anymore, an artificial heart may support it. In that case, the sick heart stays in the body, and is supported by an implanted pump. This pump is powered by an external energy supply.

  • 08.01.2015 DW Projekt Zukunft Kunstherz

    The heart - a beating technical marvel

    Plastic heart

    One research dream is to create an artifical heart that can replace the sick patient's heart completely. It would be inserted into the body, not require any external connection and would beat for many years without failure. Not an easy task - although some prototypes already exist.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath / za


