COVID: Joe Biden doubles US vaccination goal at press conference

For the first time, US President Joe Biden is taking questions from the White House press corps, with a range of critical issues on the agenda including the pandemic, gun violence and rebuilding the US economy.

Watch the press conference live on DW:

What has Biden said so far on coronavirus?

Biden started the press conference by announcing that his goal of vaccinating 100 million people within 100 days of taking office had been met ahead of schedule.

"We met that goal last week," Biden said, adding that the new goal is getting 200 million people vaccinated in 100 days.

On the economy?

Biden then said that it was a "big deal" that an economic stimulus package was passed without Republican lawmakers voting for it. "It got passed, and we are growing the economy," he said. "I've been hired to solve problems, not create division," he said.

On immigration?

Biden said the increase in migrants at the Mexican border is not because he is a "nice guy" but that an increase is due to favorable weather conditions early in the year, and systemic problems in countries south of the US border.

Biden said former President Donald Trump had eliminated funding addressing the root causes of why people are leaving their home countries. He said that he wants to work with heads of state to address the root causes of migration.

He added that the "the vast majority coming to the border are being sent back."

"The only people were are not going to let sit there without help are children," he said.

When asked if his policy is encouraging people to send unaccompanied children to the border, he said no previous administration would allow a child to "starve to death " on the other side of the border, "except Trump."

"I am not gonna do it," he said.

Why is Biden speaking now?

Biden was the first president in four decades to go more than two months after inauguration without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. By waiting until the stimulus package was passed, Biden can use the press conference to showcase a major achievement for his administration.

Although, President Biden has taken questions from the press, it is usually an informal, quick answer to one or two inquiries in a hurried setting after an event. The formal setting allows reporters an extended back and forth on important issues.

Due to coronavirus precautions, the press conference is being held in a large room at the White House with 30 socially distanced chairs spread out for journalists.