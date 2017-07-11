COVID: Joe Biden doubles US vaccination goal at press conference

For the first time, US President Joe Biden took questions from the White House press corps, with a range of critical issues on the agenda including the pandemic, gun violence and rebuilding the US economy.

What Biden said about the coronavirus

Biden started the press conference by announcing that his goal of vaccinating 100 million people within 100 days of taking office had been met 42 days ahead of schedule.

"We met that goal last week, by day 58," Biden said, adding that the new goal is getting 200 million people vaccinated by his 100th day in office.

"I know it is ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country has even come close to what we are doing," Biden said. "I believe we can do it."

About the economy

Biden then said it was a "big deal" that an economic stimulus package was passed without Republican lawmakers voting for it. "It got passed, and we are growing the economy," he said. "I've been hired to solve problems, not create division."

"Since it was passed, a majority ... of economic forecasters have significantly increased their projections on the economic growth that's going to take place this year. They're now projecting it will exceed 6% growth in GDP," he said.

Only a handful of reporters were invited to a socially distanced press conference

About foreign policy

On China, Biden said that after he was elected president, he had a 2-hour phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which he said the US "isn't looking for confrontation" but acknowledged there will be "steep, steep competition" and that the US insists China plays by the international rules.

Biden said the US would be investing more in research, science and technology to compete with China.

Biden also said he has known Chinese President Xi Jinping "a long time" and spent "hours" with Xi as vice president.

"He doesn't have a democratic bone in his body, but he is a smart, smart guy," Biden said, adding that Xi is "one of those guys like Putin who thinks autocracy is the way of the future and democracy cannot function."

Biden was also pressed about committing to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by May 1 and said it was going to be "hard" to meet the deadline in terms of "tactical reasons."

"If we leave, we are going to do so in a safe and orderly way," he said while adding that the US is "in consultation" with NATO allies, and a UN-led process is beginning on ending the war.

Biden said the question was how to leave under a deal brokered by former President Donald Trump that "looks like it is not working out to begin with."

"We are not staying a long time," he said. "We will leave, the question is when we will leave," adding that he can't "picture it will be the case" that US troops will be in Afghanistan in 2022.

On North Korea, Biden said a recent missile test violated a UN resolution and said the US is "consulting with allies and partners" and there would be a "response" Pyongyang chooses to escalate.

He also said the US is open to diplomacy on the condition of "complete denuclearization."

About immigration

Biden said the increase in migrants at the Mexican border is not because he is a "nice guy" but that an increase is due to favorable weather conditions early in the year, and systemic problems in countries south of the US border.

Biden said former Trump had eliminated funding addressing the root causes of why people are leaving their home countries. He said that he wants to work with heads of state to address the root causes of migration.

He added that "the vast majority coming to the border are being sent back."

"The only people we are not going to let sit there without help are children," he said.

When asked if his policy is encouraging people to send unaccompanied children to the border, he said no previous administration would allow a child to "starve to death " on the other side of the border, "except Trump."

"I am not gonna do it," he said.

Biden also said he would commit to allowing journalists full access to facilities on the border housing children.

About US domestic policy

Biden called Republican-backed measures to change voting regulations he said make voting more difficult "sick" and "un-American."

"I am going to stop this," he said.

Biden also said his "expectation" is to run for reelection in 2024.

"I want to get things done. I want to get them done consistent with what we promised the American people,'' said Biden.

Why did Biden speak now?

Biden was the first president in four decades to go more than two months after inauguration without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. By waiting until the stimulus package was passed, Biden was able to use the press conference to showcase a major achievement for his administration.

Although Biden has taken questions from the press, it is usually an informal, quick answer to one or two inquiries in a hurried setting after an event. The formal setting allows reporters an extended back and forth on important issues.

Due to coronavirus precautions, the press conference was held in the East Room at the White House with socially distanced chairs spread out for journalists.