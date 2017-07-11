COVID: Joe Biden doubles US vaccination goal at press conference

For the first time, US President Joe Biden is taking questions from the White House press corps, with a range of critical issues on the agenda including the pandemic, gun violence and rebuilding the US economy.

Watch the press conference live on DW:

What has Biden said so far on coronavirus?

Biden started the press conference by announcing that his goal of vaccinating 100 million people within 100 days of taking office had been met ahead of schedule.

"We met that goal last week," Biden said, adding that the new goal is getting 200 million people vaccinated in 100 days.

On the economy?

Biden then said that it was a "big deal" that an economic stimulus package was passed without Republican lawmakers voting for it. "It got passed, and we are growing the economy," he said. "I've been hired to solve problems, not create division," he said.

On foreign policy

Biden was pressed about committing to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by May 1, and said it was going to be "hard"to meet the deadline in terms of "tactical reasons."

"If we leave, we are going to do so in a safe and orderly way," he said, while adding that the US is "in consultation" with NATO allies, and a UN-led process is beginning on ending the war.

Biden said the question was how to leave under a deal brokered by former President Donald Trump that "looks like it is not working out to begin with."

"We are not staying a long time," he said. "We will leave, the question is when we will leave," adding that he can't "picture it will be the case" that US troops will be in Afghanistan in 2022.

On North Korea, Biden said a recent missile test violated a UN resolution and said the US is "consulting with allies and partners" and there would be a "response" Pyongyang chooses to escalate.

He also said the US is open to diplomacy on the condition of "complete denuclearization."

On the immigration crisis?

Biden said the increase in migrants at the Mexican border is not because he is a "nice guy" but that an increase is due to favorable weather conditions early in the year, and systemic problems in countries south of the US border.

Biden said former President Trump had eliminated funding addressing the root causes of why people are leaving their home countries. He said that he wants to work with heads of state to address the root causes of migration.

He added that the "the vast majority coming to the border are being sent back."

"The only people were are not going to let sit there without help are children," he said.

When asked if his policy is encouraging people to send unaccompanied children to the border, he said no previous administration would allow a child to "starve to death " on the other side of the border, "except Trump."

"I am not gonna do it," he said.

Biden also said he would commit to allowing journalists full access to facilities on the border housing children.

Why is Biden speaking now?

Biden was the first president in four decades to go more than two months after inauguration without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. By waiting until the stimulus package was passed, Biden can use the press conference to showcase a major achievement for his administration.

Although, President Biden has taken questions from the press, it is usually an informal, quick answer to one or two inquiries in a hurried setting after an event. The formal setting allows reporters an extended back and forth on important issues.

Due to coronavirus precautions, the press conference is being held in a large room at the White House with 30 socially distanced chairs spread out for journalists.