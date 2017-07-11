COVID: Indian states recount death toll amid criticism

Two states in India have begun revising up their official COVID death tolls,after Indian central authorities and state high courts intervened in recent weeks, following intense national and international scrutiny of India's COVID death toll.

The total death toll currently stands at over 391,000, making it the third-highest worldwide. But critics estimate that the true number of COVID victims in the country is much higher.

The states amending their death tolls

The state of Maharashtra, where India's largest metropolis of Mumbai is situated, launched an investigation in mid-May, adding over 10,000 COVID deaths as of June 11.

The eastern state of Bihar, which made headlines after dead bodies washed up on the banks of the Ganges river, added nearly 4,000 deaths in a single day on June 9.

While the northern states of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have just begun audits, Uttar Pradesh, which has also come under repeated fire for covering up COVID deaths, has yet to launch an official investigation.

'No question of hiding statistics,' says official

Rajesh Tope, the health minister of Maharashtra, tweeted that the state government was working transparently and there was "no question of hiding statistics." He added that information related to COVID deaths was pending solely due to "technical difficulties."

Pratyaya Amrit, a senior health secretary Bihar state, said the rise was due to deaths of people who died at private hospitals, under home isolation, or post-COVID complications.

Following the revision of numbers, India's central health ministry asked each of the governments to conduct the recounting audit "properly."

The central authority defended India against an article published in English-language news magazine The Economist reporting that India's true COVID death toll could be five to seven times higher as "speculative."

Poor data collection is an issue, experts say

Epidemiologists largely agree that poor quality of data has been a major barrier to tracking deaths during second wave of COVID in India.

Dr Swapneil Parikh, the author of The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic, told DW that one of the reasons for the low mortality data was because systems were not robust enough to aggregate data in real-time.

He added that COVID numbers could be covered up in the short term, but it was incredibly difficult to do so in the long run.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Social distancing, a farce? People — many without masks — shop at a vegetable market in Mumbai. India has been struggling to contain a massive coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 24 million infections recorded to date. The country has logged around 260,000 deaths linked to the virus. According to medical experts, these numbers are vastly underreported.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Shortage of essential supplies A young man unloads empty oxygen cylinders for refilling in Srinagar, Kashmir. India's health infrastructure has been under severe stress in recent days, with several states reeling under the shortage of medical oxygen, essential drugs, beds, health workers and vaccines, among other vital supplies.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Crematoriums overrun by bodies Volunteers at a nonprofit organization carry bags full of unclaimed ashes belonging to COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in New Delhi. As the intense second coronavirus wave grips India, apocalyptic scenes of mass cremations have emerged, as queues of bodies wait outside overwhelmed crematoriums.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Disregarding scientific evidence A man bathes in cow milk to remove cow dung from his body during "cow dung therapy" at a cow shelter on the outskirts of the city of Ahmedabad. Participants believe cow excrement boosts their bodies' ability to defend against the virus. The Indian government has faced heightened criticism for ignoring scientific evidence and warnings about variants.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Concern over new variants A worker carries bricks on her head in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the B.1.617 coronavirus variant — first detected in India last October — as a "variant of concern." Epidemiologists note that this variant may be more resistant to vaccines.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up No nationwide lockdown Policemen check the credentials of delivery personnel from India's leading food delivery service, Zomato, in the southern city of Kochi. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has refused to announce a nationwide lockdown over economic concerns, several states have imposed strict restrictions and nighttime curfews to curb spread of the virus.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Scramble to reach home A woman arrives at a bus stand in Jaipur to leave for her hometown, after authorities in the western state of Rajasthan announced a lockdown. Many people have left bigger cities for their towns and villages in order to avoid a repeat of the massive migrant crisis that accompanied India's first coronavirus lockdown last year.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Living with the virus? A young man is seen carrying cans of beer as liquor shops in several districts of Uttar Pradesh are reopened. The northern state, led by Modi ally Yogi Adityanath, has registered one of the largest outbreaks in the country. In recent days, several bodies have washed up on the shores of the river Ganges, which runs through the state. Many believe that they belong to victims of the virus.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Politics amid pandemic Catholic nuns wear protective face masks as they wait to cast their votes outside a polling station in Kolkata. The government has been under fire for holding regional elections and massive rallies during a time when the country was descending into chaos over the new surge. Since the onset of the pandemic, West Bengal state has recorded more than 1.05 million infections so far.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up A long road ahead A man dressed as a clown sprays disinfectant outside a house in Mumbai. He told Reuters that he wears other different costumes aside from dressing up as a clown to raise awareness and spread information about the coronavirus. Many in India fear that the second wave is far from stemmed and if the virus spreads unabated, mass grief and mourning may soon be replaced by apathy. Author: Seerat Chabba



Undercounting deaths is a 'complex' problem

Murad Banaji, a mathematician who has been tracking the COVID second wave closely, explained to DW that undercounting of deaths was a complex problem.

According to Banaji, some Indian states have proven better than others in registering the deaths of people, even pre-pandemic.

For example, Bihar, a large rural state, had a bad track record in recording deaths even before the pandemic. It registered just 35% of deaths in the state in 2018. Additionally, the data from the civil registration system that records births and death, is not publicly available.

Conversely, the central state of Madhya Pradesh registered 79% of deaths in 2018. The mortality data is also largely available online, Banaji told DW.

This mortality data has been used to understand the amount of "excess deaths" caused by COVID during the pandemic period. But differing recording practices pre-pandemic means that the true amount of excess deaths cannot be accurately calculated in some states.

A further factor complicating COVID-19 death toll data in India is that many of the 'excess deaths' are yet to be officially certified.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, who has written widely on the pandemic, told DW that only 25% of registered deaths were medically certified to determine the cause of the death even before the pandemic.

The count goes on

Despite the difficulties, Indian citizens are determined to cut through the confusion and account for every single COVID death in the country.

Kavita Krishnan, a leading activist and the secretary of All India Progressive Women's Association, recently launched a 'Count Every Death' campaign with several other organizations. Volunteers have already started independently documenting deaths in a bid to reach a true figure.