COVID: India opens borders to vaccinated foreign tourists

India opened its borders to vaccinated tourists from over 90 countries on Monday.

The Health Ministry published revised guidelines for international travelers to streamline the process of tourists entering the country.

It said foreign tourists entering India would have to be fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their flight. They would also have to follow COVID protocols at all times.

Which tourists can now enter India?

While some travelers would have to undergo COVID-19 tests on arrival, people from certain countries that have agreements with India for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates can enter India without taking a COVID test on arrival.

This means that travelers from several countries, like the US, the UK, and most European nations, can walk out of airports across Indian cities without taking a test.

Though India allowed entry to foreign travelers on chartered flights last month, this is the first time the country is opening its borders to those arriving on commercial flights in months.

India locked down its borders March 2020, and hasn't issued foreign visas since. Now, it plans to encourage travelers to visit the country by issuing 500,000 free visas through next March.

What is the COVID situation in India?

With more than 35 million reported infections, India is the second-worst-hit country after the US. However,

India's daily cases have fallen significantly , with infections hovering at just above 10,000 for over a month. Nearly 79% of India'sadult populationhas received at least one vaccine dose, while 38% has been fully vaccinated.

